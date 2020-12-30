Bonfires ease social distancing during winter

"Our big peak was certainly back when shelter-in-place orders were enforced and when all the gyms were closed and folks couldn't go and do their daily exercise routines," Valliant said.

Through the spring and summer, more residents utilized Missoula's public spaces for things like birthday parties, family gatherings, classes, meetings and even book clubs, and as temperatures drop, Valliant said it makes sense that people are introducing fire to the equation.

The city does not allow fires within public parks and although there are some areas outside the city such as campgrounds and day use areas that allow fires, they often require a backyard. But as Missoula grows and the city looks plans to increase high-density housing in the form of more apartments, a yard is a luxury that many residents can't afford.

Aimee McQuilkin, the owner of Betty's Divine clothing store in Missoula, said she would love to see the city provide more public gathering spaces with things like fire pits, especially amid the pandemic.

"The city could invest and be creative with their park infrastructure," McQuilkin said. "Like wouldn't that be awesome if there were a bunch of burn barrels down in Caras Park on Friday and Saturday?"