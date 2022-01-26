Bonner bank robbery suspect apprehended, held on $100K bond

A Bonner bank robbery suspect has been arrested after allegedly fleeing with a large amount of cash.

Brian L. Batt, 36, is charged with one felony count of robbery. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison.

The report of the robbery at the Trail West Bank came in around 1:07 p.m. on Monday. An employee reported the suspect, later identified as Batt, entered the bank and presented a note demanding he be given money or else he would blow up the bank and kill the employees, according to Missoula County charging documents.

The teller handed over about $7,000 in cash, including a stack of traceable bills. Batt fled the scene. When Missoula County Sheriff's deputies arrived, they observed fresh tracks in the snow outside the bank and followed them to an apartment complex nearby.

When deputies arrived at the apartment that the tracks led to, a woman answered and said there was no one else home, but said her boyfriend, Batt, lived there, too. She stated he was at work in Seeley Lake.

Deputies procured a search warrant for the apartment, and found evidence consistent with the alleged crime, including a handwritten bank note demanding money consistent with the description provided by the bank employee.

Later, Batt called 911 asking to speak with the investigating detective. He said he had not robbed the bank and "wanted to clear things up." The detective agreed to meet Batt at the Clearwater Junction, and he was taken into custody without incident. At the time of his arrest, Batt was wearing clothing consistent with the description of what the suspect was wearing at the time of the robbery.

Batt made his initial appearance Wednesday afternoon in Missoula County Justice Court. State prosecution asked for a $50,000 bond, and the public defender's office requested he be released on his own recognizance. Missoula Justice of the Peace Alex Beal set bail at $100,000.

His arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 7 at 9 a.m. in Missoula County District Court.

