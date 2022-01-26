Bonner bank robbery suspect apprehended

A Bonner bank robbery suspect has been arrested after allegedly fleeing with an undetermined amount of cash.

The report of the robbery at the Trail West Bank came in around 1:07 p.m. on Monday, according to a Wednesday news release. The suspect, who has not been named by law enforcement, was described by witnesses as wearing dark clothing.

Missoula County sheriff's deputies and detectives responded, along with several other agencies, and began an extensive search.

Information led officials to the Seeley Lake area, where the suspect was located and arrested without incident early Tuesday morning, the release said. He was booked into the Missoula jail.

The robbery is still under investigation. If you witnessed this event or have tips, please contact Detective Mike Sunderland at 406-531-0766.

