Bonner bitcoin company ceases operations

Slotnick said that based on his understanding, the company made profit by using computers to solve complex algorithms. Once the algorithm is solved, the company was able to process a Bitcoin transaction and take a tiny slice of profit off each transaction. Now that the number of Bitcoins in circulation is 50% of what it was, the company would be making profits of half as many transactions. He said he had “no idea” why Energy Keepers terminated its contract with HyperBlock.

Jim Valeo is a member of the Missoula Development Authority board and voted against using Tax Increment Financing for the fan blades back in 2018. He said he's not surprised the company shut down.

"The fundamental question is, is it a really a business or just a game that rich people play?" he said. "I viewed it as a fad, and we don't finance fads with taxpayer money."

He said at the time he voted against approving the use of the TIF money, he had absolute conviction that he was doing the right thing.

"That's not what TIF is supposed to be used for," he said. "(HyperBlock) was not a particularly productive business, they don't employ many people and they are terrible consumers of energy."

Valeo said he's a huge supporter of Steve Nelson and the revitalization of the mill site.