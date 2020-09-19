 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bonner Development Group offering a scholarship

Bonner Development Group offering a scholarship

{{featured_button_text}}
Saving for education
Brian Jackson - stock.adobe.com

Bonner Development Group (BDG) is offering a scholarship for students who live within the boundaries of Bonner School District 14.

The purpose of the BDG Scholarship is to provide educational funds to two Missoula County Public Schools seniors who have graduated from Bonner Elementary School District. One of the BDG scholarships will be awarded to a graduating senior who is university bound. The other BDG Scholarship will provide educational funds to one MCPS graduating senior planning to attend Missoula College (or technical school). The scholarship program is a final act by the Bonner Development Group as it wraps up its operations in Bonner. The selection committee will award a $2,500 scholarships for tuition for two students per year.

Scholarship criteria: must have graduated eighth grade from Bonner Elementary School District 14; be an MCPS high school senior (must graduate); type a short essay (approximately 300-500 words) responding to the following: "Why I am the best student to receive the BDG Scholarship"; hold a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or greater; submit a letter of recommendation from a school teacher/administrator.

The deadline for application, essay and letter of recommendation is on or before 5 p.m. March 31, of the year student is to graduate.

Students having been awarded the scholarship in a prior year are eligible to reapply, provided they hold a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Incomplete submittals will not be considered for an award.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MT DOJ IDs man deceased in standoff
Local News

MT DOJ IDs man deceased in standoff

Pedro Luis Cruz, Jr., was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the home on the 2900 block of Fleet Street at 6:30 a.m. Sunday by the Missoula Police Department's SWAT unit. 

Missoula County active cases double
Local News

Missoula County active cases double

"We continue seeing cases increasing in folks ages 10-29," said Mary Parrish, of the Missoula City-County Health Department, in an update Friday. "Across 128 active cases, 66% fall within this age demographic. 

Missoula councilors reject Grant Creek rezone
Local News

Missoula councilors reject Grant Creek rezone

The Missoula City Council voted against a developer’s request to rezone land in the lower Grant Creek neighborhood to allow for high-density housing development, with many council members citing traffic and wildfire concerns. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Back the Blue Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News