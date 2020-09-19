Bonner Development Group offering a scholarship

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bonner Development Group (BDG) is offering a scholarship for students who live within the boundaries of Bonner School District 14.

The purpose of the BDG Scholarship is to provide educational funds to two Missoula County Public Schools seniors who have graduated from Bonner Elementary School District. One of the BDG scholarships will be awarded to a graduating senior who is university bound. The other BDG Scholarship will provide educational funds to one MCPS graduating senior planning to attend Missoula College (or technical school). The scholarship program is a final act by the Bonner Development Group as it wraps up its operations in Bonner. The selection committee will award a $2,500 scholarships for tuition for two students per year.

Scholarship criteria: must have graduated eighth grade from Bonner Elementary School District 14; be an MCPS high school senior (must graduate); type a short essay (approximately 300-500 words) responding to the following: "Why I am the best student to receive the BDG Scholarship"; hold a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or greater; submit a letter of recommendation from a school teacher/administrator.

The deadline for application, essay and letter of recommendation is on or before 5 p.m. March 31, of the year student is to graduate.