Bonner history roundtable: Celebrating Bonner's past, present and future

Steve Nelson will celebrate the history of Bonner on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 2-4 p.m. at the Bonner KettleHouse Taproom at 605 Cold Smoke Ave. in Bonner.

In 2011, Nelson and Mike Boehme of Bonner Property Development, LLC purchased an empty mill property, and later the surrounding houses. Nelson will tell of the events leading up to the public announcement that he and his partner were the new owners of the mill property.

Nelson will describe current developments at the mill and houses and will cover future plans for the area. Bonner businesses and home owners will be recognized.

This event is hosted by the Bonner Milltown History Center and museum. For more information, contact Judy Matson at 406-970-5929 or visit the Bonner Milltown History Center Facebook page or website at bonnermilltownhistory.org.