 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Bonner history roundtable: Celebrating Bonner's past, present and future

  • 0

Steve Nelson will celebrate the history of Bonner on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 2-4 p.m. at the Bonner KettleHouse Taproom at 605 Cold Smoke Ave. in Bonner.

In 2011, Nelson and Mike Boehme of Bonner Property Development, LLC purchased an empty mill property, and later the surrounding houses. Nelson will tell of the events leading up to the public announcement that he and his partner were the new owners of the mill property. 

The first full moon of the new year, January's Wolf Moon, rises on Friday, January 6th. The full moon will rise around dusk and will set around dawn, meaning the Wolf Moon will be visible for most of the night. 

Nelson will describe current developments at the mill and houses and will cover future plans for the area. Bonner businesses and home owners will be recognized. 

This event is hosted by the Bonner Milltown History Center and museum. For more information, contact Judy Matson at 406-970-5929 or visit the Bonner Milltown History Center Facebook page or website at bonnermilltownhistory.org

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Mount Kilauea in Hawaii has its alert level raised to ‘red’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News