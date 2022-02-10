Bonner History Roundtable: "The History of Marshall Grade Area and Its Environs"

The Bonner Milltown History Center and Museum is hosting a roundtable on the history of the Marshall Grade area on Feb. 20.

District Judge Robert L. “Dusty” Deschamps will discuss growing up as a small boy in 1945 when his family moved into the Thomas ranch near the bottom of Brickyard Hill east of Missoula. At one time the Deschamps ranch covered all of Bandmann Flat up to the Milltown Dam Overlook and from Brickyard Hill to the top of Mount Jumbo to Marshall Canyon. Dusty has lived and ranched there ever since and his stories of the history and memories of growing up in the area will fascinate you.

The roundtable takes place from 2-4 p.m.

Due to COVID concerns, in-person attendance will be limited to 30 audience members in the Bonner School lunchroom (9045 MT State Highway 200 E). Masks covering nose and mouth are to be worn while in attendance and seating will be distanced. In-person admission will be first come, first served.

Anyone who can't make it in person is encouraged to register for the Zoom meeting at bonnermilltownhistory.org/. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Kim Briggeman 406-239-9301.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0