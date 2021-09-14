Bonner man sentenced for pointing rifle at man in dispute

When officers spoke with a motel employee, she reported seeing a couple fighting outside the hotel. The employee attempted to de-escalate the situation. When she approached the two men, one of them got inside his vehicle and pointed a gun at her, she told police. Charging documents did not specify which man pointed a gun at her.

The employee believed had she not intervened, one of the men would have been shot.

The victim Pearce accused of filming him told law enforcement he was not filming Pearce, and said Pearce was the first to say he would grab his gun, charging documents said. The victim responded by saying he'd get his own gun, although he didn't have one — he hoped this response would deter any further violence.

The victim said Pearce then pointed the rifle at him, prompting him to run behind a vehicle, believing Pearce was going to shoot him.

Pearce was originally charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, which was amended to one count of criminal endangerment. Both are felony charges.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Judge DesChamps followed the sentencing recommendations of the plea agreement, but said he was reluctant to follow the agreement, citing significant concern for the negligent use of a firearm in this case.