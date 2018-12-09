Try 1 month for 99¢
Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Target Range School

business manager interviews

When: 9 am.-2 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, 4095 South Ave. W.

***

Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: School District 4 Boardroom, 2385 Flynn Lane.

Agenda: K-8 School Facility Enhancement Project update; trustee nominating process; student transportation contract discussion; Montana Conference on Educational Leadership; superintendent evaluation process.

***

East Missoula Community Council

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: East Missoula Fire Hall, Community Meeting Room.

Agenda: discuss three-year projection of priority for the council including Growth/Zoning plan; parking problem; Mt Jumbo school lighting; underground lines; checking on variance for tiny homes. 

***

Bonner Milltown Community Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Bonner School

Agenda: update on the County's land use mapping project; Shane Stack from the Montana Department of Transportation, Sheriff TJ McDermott, Nick Checota with Logjam Presents, Tm O'Leary from KettleHouse and Steve Nelson with Bonner Property Development discuss Highway 200 concerns.

***

Missoula Conservation District

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: USDA Service Center Conference Room, 3550 Mullan Road Suite 106.

***

Missoula Rural Fire District Board of Trustees

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: MRFD Station 1, 2521 South Ave. W.

Agenda: FY 17/18 AFR for State of Montana Department of Administration; remit agreement for the Missoula County Airport TIF.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St. 

Agenda: 

***

Parks and Recreation Board

When: Noon Tuesday.

Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.

***

Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees

regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.

Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.

***

Target Range Sewer and Water District Board of Directors

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Target Range School Library, 4095 South Ave. W.

***

Energy and Climate Team

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Urban Transportation District Board

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Mountain Line office, 1221 Shakespeare.

***

West Valley Community Council

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Frenchtown Fire Station, 16875 Marion St.

Agenda: Andrew Hagemeier, AICP, Missoula County Community & Planning Services will give an update on the process to update the land use map in the Missoula County Growth Policy. 

***

Specialized Transportation Advisory Committee

When: 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Where: Summit Independent Living Conference Room, 700 S.W. Higgins Ave.

