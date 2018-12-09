Target Range School
business manager interviews
When: 9 am.-2 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, 4095 South Ave. W.
***
Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: School District 4 Boardroom, 2385 Flynn Lane.
Agenda: K-8 School Facility Enhancement Project update; trustee nominating process; student transportation contract discussion; Montana Conference on Educational Leadership; superintendent evaluation process.
***
East Missoula Community Council
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: East Missoula Fire Hall, Community Meeting Room.
Agenda: discuss three-year projection of priority for the council including Growth/Zoning plan; parking problem; Mt Jumbo school lighting; underground lines; checking on variance for tiny homes.
***
Bonner Milltown Community Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Bonner School
Agenda: update on the County's land use mapping project; Shane Stack from the Montana Department of Transportation, Sheriff TJ McDermott, Nick Checota with Logjam Presents, Tm O'Leary from KettleHouse and Steve Nelson with Bonner Property Development discuss Highway 200 concerns.
***
Missoula Conservation District
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: USDA Service Center Conference Room, 3550 Mullan Road Suite 106.
***
Missoula Rural Fire District Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: MRFD Station 1, 2521 South Ave. W.
Agenda: FY 17/18 AFR for State of Montana Department of Administration; remit agreement for the Missoula County Airport TIF.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
Agenda:
***
Parks and Recreation Board
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.
***
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
***
Target Range Sewer and Water District Board of Directors
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Target Range School Library, 4095 South Ave. W.
***
Energy and Climate Team
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Urban Transportation District Board
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Mountain Line office, 1221 Shakespeare.
***
West Valley Community Council
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Frenchtown Fire Station, 16875 Marion St.
Agenda: Andrew Hagemeier, AICP, Missoula County Community & Planning Services will give an update on the process to update the land use map in the Missoula County Growth Policy.
***
Specialized Transportation Advisory Committee
When: 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Where: Summit Independent Living Conference Room, 700 S.W. Higgins Ave.