Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Missoula County Board of Trustees for the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula

When: Noon Monday.

Where: Building T-1, Fort Missoula

Agenda: construction project update; JACS meeting in Los Angeles; Friendraiser event. 

***

Conservation Lands Advisory Committee

When: 4 p.m. Monday.

Where: Currents Aquatic Center, 600 Cregg Lane.

***

Seeley Lake Community Council

When: 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Where: The Barn, 2920 Highway 83, Seeley Lake.

Agenda: introduction of new local deputy; presentation on Open Space Bond by Amber Sherrill of Five Valleys Land Trust; Mike Hopkins, candidate for Montana House District 92.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Bonner Milltown Community Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: Bonner School cafeteria.

Agenda: swearing in of new council member Ryan Thompson; "Visioning of a Bonner/Milltown Community Center" presented by Pastor Eric Huseth of Our Savior's Lutheran Church; discussion of the status of the county's land use mapping effort; Bitcoin operation's fan noise.

***

Missoula Conservation District 

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: USDA Service Center Conference Room, 3550 Mullan Road Suite 106.

***

Parks and Recreation Board

When: Noon Tuesday.

Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.

***

Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees

special meeting

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.

regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.

Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org. 

***

Public Art Committee Traffic Signal Box Selection Committee

special meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Design Review Board

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Energy and Climate Team

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Open Space Advisory Committee

When: 4 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.

