Missoula County Board of Trustees for the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula
When: Noon Monday.
Where: Building T-1, Fort Missoula
Agenda: construction project update; JACS meeting in Los Angeles; Friendraiser event.
***
Conservation Lands Advisory Committee
When: 4 p.m. Monday.
Where: Currents Aquatic Center, 600 Cregg Lane.
***
Seeley Lake Community Council
When: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Where: The Barn, 2920 Highway 83, Seeley Lake.
Agenda: introduction of new local deputy; presentation on Open Space Bond by Amber Sherrill of Five Valleys Land Trust; Mike Hopkins, candidate for Montana House District 92.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Bonner Milltown Community Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: Bonner School cafeteria.
Agenda: swearing in of new council member Ryan Thompson; "Visioning of a Bonner/Milltown Community Center" presented by Pastor Eric Huseth of Our Savior's Lutheran Church; discussion of the status of the county's land use mapping effort; Bitcoin operation's fan noise.
***
Missoula Conservation District
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: USDA Service Center Conference Room, 3550 Mullan Road Suite 106.
***
Parks and Recreation Board
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.
***
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
special meeting
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
***
Public Art Committee Traffic Signal Box Selection Committee
special meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Design Review Board
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Energy and Climate Team
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Open Space Advisory Committee
When: 4 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.