Bonner principal named Montana's National Distinguished Principal of the year

Students, staff and faculty quietly waited Tuesday in the gym at Bonner Elementary School, brimming with excitement, to celebrate principal Shelley Andres, who was recently named this year’s National Distinguished Principal for the state of Montana.

Andres was met with wild applause and cheering when she turned the corner to walk down the stairs. The school’s nearly 350 students and staff filled the bleachers and gym floor.

“We have great teachers because we have a great principal and Mrs. Andres was chosen by her peers across the state of Montana," said Bonner Superintendent Jim Howard.

"That means all the principals ... saw Mrs. Andres as the kind of leader that they know makes the school a great school,” he added.

Andres was formally recognized with her award at the School Administrators of Montana statewide conference in Bozeman on Monday.

At the surprise celebration event on Tuesday afternoon, several of her colleagues and other school community members shared their congratulations. Her co-workers also put together a video expressing their gratitude for her leadership.

Andres was pleasantly surprised — she figured if her school would come together to celebrate her award it would have been on Monday. Howard almost spoiled the event by wearing a sport jacket to work on Tuesday, he said.

Andres explained to students that there are three times as many principals in the state of Montana as there are students on their campus. Every time she introduces herself to her administrator colleagues from across the state, she says she’s the “proud principal of Bonner Elementary in Bonner, Montana,” because of the hard work of her school community.

“So every time, when I introduce myself to 1,100 other principals in this state, three times as many people that are sitting in this room, I say that and I think that with my whole entire heart,” Andres said. “Even though this plaque has my name on it, really what it should say is I am the most distinguished principal because I have the most distinguished staff, the hardest-working staff and the most amazing kids and families.”

In her six years as principal in Bonner, she’s been able to watch her first class of students grow into middle schoolers, where she still supports them as athletic director by planning games for them to compete in.

Ultimately, she feels fortunate in her position due to the collaborative, cohesive environment bolstered by her staff, especially during the tumultuous times of the pandemic, she said.

Kristin Vogel, a first-grade teacher at Bonner School, wrote the application nominating Andres for the award.

“When I think of Shelley, I think of somebody who doesn’t use intimidation as a tactic … she’s very approachable, super supportive, friendly and easy to come to,” Vogel said.

Just this year, Vogel has noticed Andres in the cafeteria greeting students when they sign in to receive their meals.

“It’s just fun to see her in line, sometimes she’s squirting ketchup smiley faces on kids’ hamburgers,” Vogel said. “She knows which kids like ketchup on the side or ketchup on their fries.”

Vogel also noted how supportive Andres is with the staff and often offers to help cover teachers' classrooms if they are feeling under the weather.

“When you come to work you know you’re supported,” Vogel said. “If something happens, you have someone to call.”

