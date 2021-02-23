Bonner renters to face brutal housing market with sale of mill site homes

A planned housing sale in Bonner could result in some longtime renters out in the cold in a brutal rental market.
About 23 households in the historic Bonner Mill development were recently given a little more than six weeks to either put a purchase offer on their rental properties or be prepared to move. More homes in the area are set to be sold once they are subdivided.
Now, residents are figuring out their plans and while some are excited to jump on the offer to purchase their homes, others are unsure of where they will go.
Denise Heikkila, 66, was shocked by the news. Heikkila has lived in her Bonner home for 10 years. After living in a place so long, she said she's worried about packing up her stuff. And she doesn’t want to move in the middle of winter.
Heikkila lives with her 9-year-old bull terrier, Cajun. She supports herself with a combination of Social Security benefits and a part-time job. She described herself as living “below the poverty line.”
She doesn’t believe she’ll be able to afford a place to live in Missoula and she expects the sale of her rental will require her to leave the area, she said.
“All of us are just a paycheck away from being on the street,” Heikkila said.
She’s thinking of moving back to Belt, Montana, and is looking at an apartment building for people older than 50.
She doesn’t hold anything against the property owners, aside from the fact that they told residents about the looming sale through an email. She wished they had called or stopped by her house. It felt impersonal after living in her home so long, she said.
“Maybe they were afraid they would get chased out with a broom,” she said.
Bonner Property Development LLC, which owns Bonner Mill Industrial Park and the houses surrounding it, told renters in a Jan. 25 email that the houses were being sold. Renters were given the option of buying their homes before they went on the market. However, as of Friday, just two renters were under contract.
“In regard to your current rental status, please be assured we will honor your lease agreement and provide adequate notice should you not have interest in purchasing the home,” the company wrote in its email to residents.
Bonner Property Development is owned by Steven Nelson and Mike Boehme. The men bought the old mill site and most of the buildings in Bonner in 2011. They rent industrial space at the old mill site to multiple companies, but lost a major tenant this May when the Canadian bitcoin mining company HyperBlock Inc. filed for bankruptcy.
Nelson and Boehme want to sell the homes to pay off some debt they incurred as a result.
“If you are not interested in purchasing, this opportunity will provide the Missoula community a reasonably priced purchase option,” the company wrote in an email to tenants.
The homes will go for anywhere from $250,000 to $350,000, Nelson said. People will have to move out if they cannot buy and if the person purchasing the house doesn’t want a renter.
“If they’ve got kids, we’re not going to tell them to leave before school's out,” Nelson said.
About six renters had expressed interest in buying and two were under contract Friday, Nelson said. He knows some people will be unhappy about the sale and he’s trying to be fair to the tenants. He hopes people know they’ll be treated with respect, he added.
“I think we’ve shown in the last 10 years that we’ve done things right,” he said.
'This horrible looming cloud'
Buying a home isn’t a possibility for Katie Conrad, 24, who lives in her Bonner home with two roommates and their dog, Marvin.
As tenants on a month-to-month lease, Conrad and her roommates began looking for a place to live almost as soon as they got the news about the sale. They were one of 27 applicants for one house. After the roommates posted on social media about their situation, a friend connected Conrad with his mother, who was looking for people to rent her house.
“It was really a goddess send,” Conrad said. “If it weren’t for them, we would probably still be looking.”
Still, the new place is about $600 more in rent per month.
The sale felt like “this horrible looming cloud,” Conrad said, adding that tenants are struggling to get by right now.
Conrad worked for Bonner Property Development when the company fixed up some of the Bonner homes. She repainted the houses, including her own, which is now yellow with a bright pink door. She used to have a lot of respect for Nelson and Boehme, but now that’s gone, she said.
“I just hope everyone here can find a roof over their head,” Conrad said.
In 2019, the vacancy rate for rentals in Missoula ranged between 2.3% and 3.7% for each quarter, according to the Missoula Organization of Realtors’ 2020 Annual Housing Report. The vacancy rates for houses and duplexes are lower than that, at 2% or less.
Rent prices also increased in all categories in 2019, according to the report. The cost to rent a three-bedroom home averaged $1,366 per month, a 20% increase from 2018. A one-bedroom apartment increased from $581 to $756 and a two-bedroom apartment went from $729 to $893.
Real estate prices are up across Missoula. Since 2001, the median home sales price in the Missoula Urban Area has increased by over 153%. In 2020, the median home sales price hit $350,000, according to data from the Missoula Organization of Realtors.
Gary Bickford, 49, doesn’t blame the company for wanting to sell the homes. The way the Missoula housing market is, he said the owners are set to make a small fortune off the sale of the properties. He hopes his house is purchased by someone looking to keep it as a rental.
“If they were not selling, then I wouldn’t even be looking,” Bickford said.
He's lived and worked in Bonner for about six years. On Thursday, he was getting back to his house after dropping off a pot of gumbo for his coworkers.
He works seven days a week for two companies operating out of the industrial park. Tuesday through Friday he works in Bonner and Saturday through Tuesday he drives with a partner to deliver packages to West Virginia. He moved to Bonner after getting laid off from the oil fields. He’s trying to earn a good living, he said.
“I’m not getting any younger,” Bickford said.
The cost for Bickford’s rental was about $276,000. He declined the offer to buy. He isn’t ready to buy a home and doesn’t want to overextend himself, he said. Still, he isn’t looking forward to the prospect of finding a new place to live.
Aside from having a short commute, part of the benefit of the Bonner homes is a yard and a little more “elbow room,” he said. Almost everyone around the area has at least one dog, including Bickford, who has two.
Two of Bickford’s three kids live in the house with him. One is a sophomore at Hellgate High School, the other went to culinary school and now works in the bakery at Albertsons. His oldest son is serving in the Marines.
“I would love to stay,” Bickford said. “I’ve been here going on six years. But I certainly can’t blame them.”
However, for some, the sale was a bit of luck. Jeramie Owens is under contract to buy his home, where he lives with Jennifer Roberts and her two kids, 9-year-old Sophia Roberts and 4-year-old Johnny Roberts.
Owens and Roberts were already looking to buy when the sale of the Bonner homes was announced. For them, it’s lucky to have the chance to buy something without having to compete. Owens has lived in Bonner for about 10 years.
“They’ve never offered to sell these,” Owens said. “I’m happy they’re letting it go.”
Company town
Because of Bonner’s history as a company town, most buildings in Bonner have all been owned by a single company. In total, Bonner Property Development owns 43 homes divided into Bonner Homes and Bonner Homes West. The company will start the sale with 23 of the Bonner Homes on the east side of Montana Highway 200, Nelson said. These homes are on individual parcels. The company is beginning the process of subdividing the Bonner Homes West area.
Prior to Nelson and Boehme buying the land in 2011, it was owned by Stimson Lumber Company from 1993 to 2008. While it was between owners many of the Bonner Homes went unused.
The owners have put some work into the place. They painted all the houses, put in new roofing and some new plumbing. An inspector was looking over Owens’ and Roberts’ place Thursday. Some parts of the house still need some work, Roberts said.
Still, the couple felt pretty lucky.
They acknowledged some of their neighbors aren’t in the same position though.
“I don’t know what everyone is going to do,” Roberts said.