Bonner renters to face brutal housing market with sale of mill site homes

“If they were not selling, then I wouldn’t even be looking,” Bickford said.

He's lived and worked in Bonner for about six years. On Thursday, he was getting back to his house after dropping off a pot of gumbo for his coworkers.

He works seven days a week for two companies operating out of the industrial park. Tuesday through Friday he works in Bonner and Saturday through Tuesday he drives with a partner to deliver packages to West Virginia. He moved to Bonner after getting laid off from the oil fields. He’s trying to earn a good living, he said.

“I’m not getting any younger,” Bickford said.

The cost for Bickford’s rental was about $276,000. He declined the offer to buy. He isn’t ready to buy a home and doesn’t want to overextend himself, he said. Still, he isn’t looking forward to the prospect of finding a new place to live.

Aside from having a short commute, part of the benefit of the Bonner homes is a yard and a little more “elbow room,” he said. Almost everyone around the area has at least one dog, including Bickford, who has two.