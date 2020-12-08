Bonner residents ask for county's help addressing abandoned vehicles

But if an abandoned vehicle or other junk does not fall under either of those laws, Therriault said the responsibility often falls to the property owner who got stuck with it, which "feels unfair."

Because property owners are responsible for keeping their property clean and free of litter or trash, they become responsible for cleanup in many of those situations.

"When somebody dumps something on somebody else's property, there's not a mechanism for us or for somebody in the county to go clean it up," she said. "So it ends up falling on the property owner."

Such is the case with West Riverside Drive where the cars and other items are on private property. Caldwell said the community council is now working with the county to attempt to contact the owner of the property to discuss how they can get the abandoned vehicles off the property and out of the neighborhood.

"The law is unclear," Caldwell told the Missoulian. "And so we can only do it under certain limited circumstances...So we're trying to find out what we have to do to clean up the neighborhood."