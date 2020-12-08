Bonner residents ask for county's help addressing abandoned vehicles

The City of Missoula and Missoula County both have processes to rid neighborhoods of abandoned and junk vehicles. But as vehicles missing wheels, an old boat, trailer, and even a generator pile up along West Riverside Drive in Bonner, residents are saying the laws don't adequately address every situation.
On Tuesday, Burt Caldwell, chair of the Bonner-Milltown Community Council, told county commissioners that the vehicles and other junk items have become an unwelcome eyesore for neighbors. Caldwell said that neighbors are struggling with their removal because the items are on private property and don't fall neatly in categories defined by abandoned and junk vehicle laws.
Shannon Therriault, director of environmental health for the Missoula City-County Health Department, explained that the county can address many of those eyesores using the abandoned vehicle law and junk vehicle law. But in some situations, such as with West Riverside Drive where the cars and other items are on private property, the issue is more complicated.
Therriault said that in order for the county to help remove a junk vehicle, for example, the vehicle must be "wrecked, ruined, dismantled, or discarded," can't run and is not licensed.
Abandoned vehicles on public or private property can be removed with an owner's release, in which case, the vehicle is tagged and then either towed by a tow truck company or directly by the police or sheriff's department if it is not moved by the owner in a certain amount of time.
But if an abandoned vehicle or other junk does not fall under either of those laws, Therriault said the responsibility often falls to the property owner who got stuck with it, which "feels unfair."
Because property owners are responsible for keeping their property clean and free of litter or trash, they become responsible for cleanup in many of those situations.
"When somebody dumps something on somebody else's property, there's not a mechanism for us or for somebody in the county to go clean it up," she said. "So it ends up falling on the property owner."
Such is the case with West Riverside Drive where the cars and other items are on private property. Caldwell said the community council is now working with the county to attempt to contact the owner of the property to discuss how they can get the abandoned vehicles off the property and out of the neighborhood.
"The law is unclear," Caldwell told the Missoulian. "And so we can only do it under certain limited circumstances...So we're trying to find out what we have to do to clean up the neighborhood."
The situation in Bonner is somewhat unique in that the former tenant of the property on which the vehicles are parked gave prior permission to neighbors to enforce parking, allowing the neighbors to park on the private property and notify others that they needed a makeshift permit.
However, Therriault said the county deals with similar situations several times a year where residents ask who is responsible for cleaning up garbage on another person's property.
Therriault said dealing with non-motorized vehicles such as trailers became easier after the last legislative session changed the abandoned vehicle rule to allow the county to tow any vehicle that's fit to drive or can be pulled on the highway, instead of just motorized vehicles.
"It was a kind of trial period to allow counties to use a portion of the money that we already get for the vehicles fund to deal with junk non-motorized vehicles and junk mobile homes," Therriault said.
Therriault said she hopes the program that allows the county to use money from the vehicle fund to tow those vehicles is reauthorized in the upcoming legislative session.
