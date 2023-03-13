When Carole Lindstrom stumbled upon an old photo of her grandmother and two great-aunts, she had no idea it would change her life.

At first glance, Lindstrom thought the photo was “weird.” The three women wore smocks, and their hair was cut short.

“They looked like they were trying to be alike,” Lindstrom recalled.

When Lindstrom asked her mom about the photo, her mother told her that it was from when Lindstrom’s grandmother and great-aunts attended boarding school. Lindstrom wanted to learn more, but her mother didn’t know much else about it.

So Lindstrom, who is Ojibwe and Anishinaabe/Métis, did her own research. She learned that from the late 1800s to 1970s, Native children were taken from their homes and separated from their families to attend Christian-run boarding schools, operating under the explicit mission to “kill the Indian; save the man.” Tribes struggled with language and culture loss as a result and historical trauma from these schools persists today.

Things began to click for Lindstrom.

“It made so much sense to me – about where my language went, where my culture went, why there was so much shame,” she recalled. “Why I didn’t know who I was for so long.”

After learning more about the photo, Lindstrom said she knew “there was a place for this story on the shelves.”

Lindstrom’s children’s book, “My Powerful Hair,” celebrates Indigenous hair and the significance it holds. It comes out on March 23.

The book follows a Native girl who can’t wait for her hair to grow. She thinks about her Nokomis (grandmother in Ojibwe) who couldn’t grow her hair long in boarding school. As she grows older, the girl learns that her hair connects her to her memories, ancestors and Mother Earth and is a source of strength. She sees her hair as a sort of scrapbook, taking note of how long it is during big life events.

When the child’s Nimishoomis (grandfather in Ojibwe) dies, she cuts her hair, as is customary in many Indigenous cultures. At the end of the book, she and her mother begin to grow their hair long again, together.

Though the book is for children, it touches on some heavy topics, including boarding schools and death. Lindstrom said those details were necessary for the story, and she’s confident that “children can handle it.”

“I have a son and I know how to talk to him about important things in life and how to be part of the world,” she said. “These types of things are factual. They’re actual. They’re history.”

Growing up, Lindstrom said some children would bully her for being Native, saying things like, “The only good Indian is a dead Indian.”

“Those were children telling children,” she said. “So if I was told those things when I was in grade school, children can handle understanding where our pain comes from, and perhaps empathy can be a big part of their life.”

Lindstrom said the book symbolizes advancements in Native representation.

“People that are non-Native need to see that we are still here,” she said. “We are still part of the world. We don’t exist in buckskin, shooting bows and arrows. We write books. We are artists. We are entrepreneurs. We are lawyers, doctors. We are everything.”

Steph Littlebird, Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, illustrated the book. The pages are filled with her drawings that reflect sophisticated concepts, showing long, Native hair spilling into rivers and braids that connect ancestors. One scene shows a white hand cutting an Indigenous woman’s braid during the boarding school era.

Littlebird said she hopes readers will gain a sense of empathy for other cultures.

“(The book) is about reclaiming your identity and also about how inter-generational trauma really does impact us in these invisible ways that are hard to explain to outsiders,” she said.

Littlebird said the book is coming out at a pivotal time, alluding to a Supreme Court case challenging the Indian Child Welfare Act. The act, commonly known as ICWA, establishes how Native children are placed in foster or adoptive homes. It came in response to U.S. government policies, like boarding schools, which explicitly sought to separate Native children from their families.

“The reason that children of Indigenous descent need protection is because historically speaking, we have not been protected,” Littlebird said, adding she hopes the book will raise awareness for ICWA. “It’s an important story historically, but it’s also (about how) Indigenous kids’ futures are endangered, and we need to remember why.”

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling on the ICWA case before July 1, and two bills concerning ICWA are advancing through the Montana Legislature. One, proposed by Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy, would create a Montana version of ICWA. And one, proposed by Sen. Dennis Lenz, would apply some concepts of ICWA to all children in Montana.