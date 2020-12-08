Boone and Crockett Club announces anti-poaching campaign

In the past, FWP has partnered with organizations such as the Montana Outdoor Legacy Foundation, she said.

“We’ve had private donors that put funds toward rewards for cases and increase rewards from what we were able to offer,” she said, adding that although they haven’t heard from the club about the campaign, FWP is always looking for partnerships to increase effectiveness.

The Boone and Crockett Club research conducted through Poach & Pay will use a statistical, scientific and sociological method to describe the complex issue of poaching and other wildlife crimes in North America, the release detailed.

Based on their 2016 study, the club said, “The judicial system often was the primary obstacle in convicting and punishing poachers” and “wildlife cases are disproportionately dismissed, and penalties are often applied inconsistently.”

The next phase in the campaign will include an investigation of the barriers to prosecuting wildlife crime, an evaluation of the detection rate and conservation impacts of such crimes and a description of the motivational factors and deterrents that influence poachers.