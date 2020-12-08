Boone and Crockett Club announces anti-poaching campaign

The Boone and Crockett Club, a local organization advocating fair chase hunting in support of habitat conservation, announced plans to lead a long-term anti-poaching campaign in a Tuesday news release.
“The Club will work with state wildlife agencies, legislators, and the judicial system to improve the detection and conviction of poachers and to ensure that the fines are being assessed,” the release stated.
The Poach & Pay campaign, which received initial funding through the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund, will include a public outreach campaign to engage the sportsmen's community against poaching, “and the development of template legislation that could be carried in state houses to help state agencies fight wildlife crime.”
The club is also seeking additional sponsorship from the outdoor industry and other organizations to help fund Poach & Pay research and outreach in the coming years.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokeswoman Vivica Crowser said poaching is an issue the FWP has always focused on.
“We’ve had our own campaigns through the years. We have our hotline where we’re encouraging citizen tips. We’re always looking for tips on cases … because a lot of times those poaching cases are solved from information we collect and follow-up tips from the public," she said.
In the past, FWP has partnered with organizations such as the Montana Outdoor Legacy Foundation, she said.
“We’ve had private donors that put funds toward rewards for cases and increase rewards from what we were able to offer,” she said, adding that although they haven’t heard from the club about the campaign, FWP is always looking for partnerships to increase effectiveness.
The Boone and Crockett Club research conducted through Poach & Pay will use a statistical, scientific and sociological method to describe the complex issue of poaching and other wildlife crimes in North America, the release detailed.
Based on their 2016 study, the club said, “The judicial system often was the primary obstacle in convicting and punishing poachers” and “wildlife cases are disproportionately dismissed, and penalties are often applied inconsistently.”
The next phase in the campaign will include an investigation of the barriers to prosecuting wildlife crime, an evaluation of the detection rate and conservation impacts of such crimes and a description of the motivational factors and deterrents that influence poachers.
They also hope to “provide solutions to improving prosecution and conviction rates, as well as a defensible framework for poaching penalties,” the release said.
"We feel it is our duty as the organization that led the way on fair chase and hunting ethics for well more than a century to raise the stakes against wildlife crime," Boone and Crockett Club President Timothy C. Brady noted.
"The Boone and Crockett Club's Poach & Pay project will show poachers for the thieves they are and hold them accountable for their crimes.”
