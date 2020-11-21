Boone and Crockett pushes climate solutions for wildlife

“If we’re going to achieve where we need to be worldwide in reducing carbon emissions, there’s a way we can reduce emissions through different fuels, techniques, technologies, and also things you can mitigate, like conserving farms, forests, prairies and grasslands. We could store about 30 percent more carbon in those habitat types by changing the way we manage them.”

“This is a pretty big statement and indication of change generally in the hunter-angler space,” said Shannon Heyck-Williams, director climate and energy policy for the National Wildlife Federation. “When groups like Boone and Crockett come out in favor of fairly bold measures to address climate, it shows it’s not a partisan issue. It gives safe space for policy makers and the public to think about this issue and ways to address it. I could imagine conversations being made possible because of these positions.”

Heyck-Williams said the National Wildlife Federation has taken similar positions on carbon-pricing and renewable energy, but not put it in as concise a statement as the Boone and Crockett announcement. Organizations like Trout Unlimited and the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership have also weighed in on the need for climate action.