Boosting broadband: Forest Service may change permits, access

From time to time, backcountry travelers notice an unusually tall and odd-looking tree in the forest: a clumsily camouflaged communications tower.

Those towers, and more obvious collections of cell-phone and data relay stations, could get technological updates soon based on directives from Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. The federal department that oversees the U.S. Forest Service has ordered it to expand broadband service across public lands to benefit rural residents.

“There’s been a strong push by the secretary for years on strengthening rural America, and part of that is to bring much wider broadband access,” said Deputy Chief of the Forest Service Chris French. “Specifically, we’ve been working on an initiative that aligns our processes for folks to apply for permits that’s simpler and more consistent with other agencies, so companies have a more stable environment to work in.”

French said in rural regions of the West, the Forest Service typically manages the high-elevation spots best located for communications towers. From early radio and microwave repeater facilities to modern cellular telephone relays, those are good for voice and data delivery from point to point, but not equipped to spread Wi-Fi signals across wide areas.