A bounty hunter was sentenced Friday for breaking into a home in 2017, scaring a woman and a young girl in search of a man who hadn't paid $115 owed on his bond.
Vaness Baker was given a three-year deferred sentence for a felony criminal endangerment charge. Missoula District Judge Robert "Dusty" Deschamps also gave Baker a six-month sentence in county jail, all suspended, for a misdemeanor charge of unlawful restraint.
Baker pleaded guilty to both charges in November as part of a plea agreement.
The charges stem from April 2017, when Baker went to the home of Eugene Mitchell, a man he sought on behalf of a bail bondsman. He didn't find Mitchell, but he did find several people in a vehicle about to leave.
Two cars sped down the driveway and their occupants — armed, and suited with body armor — quickly surrounded the vehicle, according to court documents. When Baker didn't find Mitchell in the vehicle, the team reportedly left.
Mitchell owed the bondsman $115, the Missoulian has reported.
Two days later, while Mitchell, his wife and their 4-year-old child were in bed together, he heard a loud noise seconds before five men reportedly swarmed their room. Baker entered and aimed his rifle at the family, according to court documents.
"All I want to say, your honor, is that I'm sorry the little girl was scared and I'm glad no one got hurt," Baker told Deschamps on Friday.
Baker will essentially be on probation for six months, and must follow a set of conditions for the three-year deferred sentence to see that charge wiped from his record.
Montana has no regulations concerning bounty hunters, meaning no licensing and training is done by the state. Additionally, there are no laws expressly allowing their existence or governing their limits. In May 2018, Deschamps called on the Montana Legislature to fix the issue as he dismissed an aggravated burglary charge initially filed against Baker.
"Some scholars agree that, when bounty hunters are not regulated by the state or subject to civil liability, 'tyranny on the streets reigns free,'" Deschamps wrote then. "In order for a bounty hunter … to be held accountable for his actions, the Montana Legislature should re-evaluate the existing statutes."
With the state Legislature underway, a bill is in the works to "generally revise bounty hunter laws," although that bill is still in the draft process. Sen. Diane Sands, D-Missoula, was not immediately available to elaborate on the bill's intent.