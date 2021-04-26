Boxcar: New French-inspired bistro and bar to open in Old Sawmill District

Inside, they've got antique-style chandeliers and mirrors along with a bar that looks like it belongs in a speakeasy or a train car. They found special marble, which Burda said they found out "wasn't easy to get."​

"The backbone influence will be a throwback to where the mill boss would want to visit on a date night in the '20s when this place was active and hoppin' like it used to be," he said. "We want to give it that 'Roaring '20s' vibe. We'll have a strong French wine program and a French beer program and then from there branch down to more relevant to now, so not stodgy French."

Leslie Wetherbee said the interior's inspiration comes from dining cars on older trains.

Executive chef Jess Wrightson's grandmother was a chef at the famous Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York City.

"We'd stay with her over the summers and she'd teach us to cook," he said. "We had a very spoiled childhood. I was very lucky to have a lot of amazing teachers."

He and his staff will prepare dishes like salmon en papillote (parchment paper) and sardine rillettes.

"Very simple and sexy is what we're going for here," he said. "It will change with the season. We want to do farm-to-table and as fresh and local as we possibly can."