Boys and Girls Club of Missoula County opens Tech Club

The Boys and Girls Club of Missoula County is excited to announce the newest addition to its offerings. Tech Club, operating out of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W., is a free site that provides access to 3D printers, vinyl cutters, virtual reality (VR) headsets, computers, and so much more.

Tech Club will be open Monday through Friday, starting right after school until 6 p.m. The first day of Tech Club will be March 7, and transportation will be provided to all middle schools. In addition to all the technology available to students, a five-component snack is also provided to all youth at no cost every day.

Club Members will learn all variety of technologies and techniques needed to succeed in the ever-evolving job market, like 3D modeling, computer coding, and robotics, along with trying a variety of different real-life jobs in manufacturing, automotive, hospitality and tourism, and more through our VR headsets and a partnership with TRANSFRVR.

“Young people today are needing to learn new and useful skills for a job market that doesn’t exist yet,” shared Kristian Stipe, the Boys and Girls Club CEO. “We want to be able to provide resources to these students that they wouldn’t otherwise have access to, and at the same time make sure all youth have a fun and safe place to go after school every day.”

Tech Club is free to all families and registration is now open on our website, bgcmissoula.org/tech-club. For more information or if you have questions about registration, contact Dillon Weickum, Tech Club coordinator, at dillon@bgcmissoulacounty.org.

