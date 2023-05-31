Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Boys & Girls Club of Missoula County has announced the grand opening of its new downtown location on First Friday, June 2. The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. at 130 E. Broadway in Missoula. The club invites the community to join in the celebration of the milestone.

Kristian Stipe, CEO of the organization, said the event will be an evening filled with entertainment and fun for the entire community. Attendees can enjoy door raffles, live music, indulge in food and drinks, take part in a face painting station and encourage creativity at the craft station designed specifically for kids. Additionally, a dedicated teen room awaits with an immersive VR set-up that will captivate the senses of teenagers and adults alike.

"We are thrilled to open our doors at the downtown location and extend our reach within Missoula County," Stipe said. "This new club location will serve as our administrative hub and central Missoula location, while continuing to serve multiple locations in and outside of Missoula. We are excited to welcome everyone at the grand opening and highlight the wide array of opportunities we provide for the youth in our community."

As part of the grand opening, the Boys & Girls Club of Missoula County will also set up a registration station to secure the last few spots left in Summer Club. Parents and guardians can visit this station to learn more about the club's services and program offerings.

"It's the perfect chance to discover how the Boys & Girls Club can enrich the lives of children and teens, fostering their personal development, academic success, and future aspirations," Stipe said.

For more information visit bgcmissoula.org or email kristian@bgcmissoulacounty.org.