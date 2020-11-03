Boys & Girls Club closes Bonner location due to COVID case

The Boys & Girls Club of Missoula County said it was temporarily shutting down its club location in Bonner through at least the end of the week after a club member tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are collaborating with the appropriate public health officials and adhering to recommendations to privately inform anyone determined to have been in close contact with this Club Member,” a press release said on Tuesday.

The Bonner location is a standalone site and serves 16 kids. All other Boys & Girls sites will continue to operate normally.

During the closure, staff will conduct a deep clean of the Bonner facilities. The nonprofit said they’ll be releasing additional information in the next 48 hours regarding any closure after this week.

“In the meantime, we are advising all our Club staff, families, and youth to continue to take precautions as recommended by CDC,” the release said.

