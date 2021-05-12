Boys & Girls Club of Missoula County hosts Tutu Trot

The Boys & Girls Club is encouraging community members to don their favorite tutus and run 2.2 miles, all in support of the 22,000 youth living in Missoula County.

This year, the nonprofit is offering an in-person and virtual option for the third annual Tutu Trot, according to a press release. Rather than holding an official start time for the run, race participants are encouraged to come to Silver Park anytime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and run or walk their 2.2 miles with friends and family members.

“By staggering our start times and allowing participants to complete the course anytime within three hours, we’re better able to ensure all appropriate social distancing measures are adhered to,” said Katie Holman, chief executive officer, in the release. “We also hope the informal start time will make for a more casual and family-friendly event, allowing folks to come and go as they please and — hopefully — stick around to enjoy some, food, drinks, music, and sunshine after their run.”