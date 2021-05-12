Boys & Girls Club of Missoula County hosts Tutu Trot

The Boys & Girls Club is encouraging community members to don their favorite tutus and run 2.2 miles, all in support of the 22,000 youth living in Missoula County.
This year, the nonprofit is offering an in-person and virtual option for the third annual Tutu Trot, according to a press release. Rather than holding an official start time for the run, race participants are encouraged to come to Silver Park anytime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and run or walk their 2.2 miles with friends and family members.
“By staggering our start times and allowing participants to complete the course anytime within three hours, we’re better able to ensure all appropriate social distancing measures are adhered to,” said Katie Holman, chief executive officer, in the release. “We also hope the informal start time will make for a more casual and family-friendly event, allowing folks to come and go as they please and — hopefully — stick around to enjoy some, food, drinks, music, and sunshine after their run.”
The Tutu Trot is one of Boys & Girls Club of Missoula County’s core fundraising events of the year, with all proceeds going directly to their Back A Kid Scholarship Fund, according to the release. This fund provides over $88,000 of scholarship to families, ensuring every Missoula County child is able to access after-school and summer club programs.
The club will also have a tutu making station at Silver Park, for any participants without a tutu. Race runners can make their own tutu as part of their registration before they head off on their 2.2 mile route.
Monte and Paxton (the PaddleHeads’ new mascot) will also be sporting their very own tutus from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Race participants have the option to remain virtual this year and can run their 2.2 miles anytime between May 16 and May 31. All registered runners will receive goodie bags.
Register at bgcmissoula.org/tutu-trot.