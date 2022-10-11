Bozeman Ice Festival returns to Hyalite's crags under new ownership

The Bozeman Ice Festival is raising its profile statewide as it returns to the Custer Gallatin National Forest's Hyalite Canyon this December under new ownership.

The quarter-century-old festival is now the flagship event of the Montana Mountaineering Association (MMA), a nonprofit offering climbing camps, a junior mountaineering team, scholarships, and "affinity clinics" for groups traditionally underrepresented in mountain sports. Proceeds from the festival, which runs Dec. 7–11 this year, will help fund those programs.

At the end of each year, as the Northern Hemisphere tilts away from the sun and Montana heads into winter, water flowing down the walls of Hyalite Canyon south of Bozeman turns to ice. And each year, humans scale that ice.

This year's event is the 26th annual, where anyone from amateur to expert can strap on crampons and swing ice tools to scale the flows of frozen water that coat the towering canyon walls. Gear demos and skills clinics allow participants to try equipment before they buy, test out the sport for the first time, or sharpen skills to advance their abilities. Each night of the festival concludes with a social film screening. At the Thursday, Friday and Saturday films, each film's subject will host an in-person Q&A after the screening.

"For first-time climbers, they can come and they have all the equipment," Bozeman's Conrad Anker, one of the world's greatest mountaineers, said in a video call from Nepal on Tuesday. "And there’s affinity groups, for people who might not feel included in a white-male thing."

The festival, Anker said, can "give people a chance to try out a sport for the first time. If you’re an aficionado, it’s a chance to meet up with people in the sport, try out routes and see what the latest gear is."

And it doesn't hurt that Hyalite Canyon offers what many ice climbers consider the greatest number of high-quality natural ice routes in once place, with easy access, in the Lower 48 states. Registration and event schedules are available at bozemanicefest.com/.

The modern Bozeman Ice Festival, sponsored in recent years by Black Diamond Equipment and replete with brand representation and professionally organized clinics, developed from two separate, much smaller gear demos held in the 1990s by now-shuttered climbing shops: Barrel Mountaineering and Northern Lights Trading Post. Barrel offered a demo event before Thanksgiving; Northern Lights' smaller event was after the holiday — if the road was still open. The events combined in 2006, and in 2008 the consolidated event — through advocacy with the Access Fund and Southwest Montana Climbers' Coalition — led to the U.S. Forest Service and Gallatin County agreeing to keep the road up Hyalite Canyon open in winter.

By 2013, the festival was an incorporated event within Friends of Hyalite, to help fund road plowing and stewardship. By 2018, the growing festival became a standalone event within the newly incorporated nonprofit Ice Climbing Alliance (ICA), founded by longtime former festival director and ice climbing pioneer Joe Josephson.

The MMA's decision to take over the festival was made in concert with the Ice Climbing Alliance, according to MMA Board Member Miguel Strunk and Festival Director Phil Bridgers.

"It's been discussed in years past as an excellent opportunity for both organizations because the missions align," Strunk said, explaining the collaboration: "Getting people involved who might not otherwise get outside ... and being able to do that in a safe, supportive, inclusive environment.

"It's an opportunity for us to collaborate and better the community here," he said, "both the city of Bozeman and our ice-climbing community, our (rock) climbing community, and folks who want to join that community as well. It's an opportunity to welcome new faces."

Bridgers, who came on board ahead of the 2021 festival, said that the MMA took over the festival for free: "It is a very good match, and going nonprofit to nonprofit and not asking anything in return, the ICA basically handed MMA keys to the kingdom."

By helping to fund the MMA's other programs, the festival will indirectly help prospective climbers access gear and mentorship they otherwise may not have been able to afford. And with gear demos during the festival, the event directly helps climbers try before they buy.

"Ice climbing is not a cheap activity to do," said Becky Switzer, the buyer for Bozeman's Uphill Pursuits, a climbing and skiing shop. "The buy-in initially is pretty costly ... To come to a festival that has demos available where you can try different sets of gear on different days, and figure out what works for you and hash things out before you drop any money, it's a huge thing."

Strunk said the funding from the festival will "bolster our scholarship funds, so that people don't have to worry about being able to afford getting outside and doing things that they otherwise couldn't because of costs."

But beyond the gear, festivals like Bozeman's also offer a comfortable entryway into ice climbing for people who may feel excluded or underrepresented in mountain sports. Switzer, a longtime climber on rock and ice, has taught a women's intro to ice climbing course at the festival since 2017.

"It breaks down the barriers for accessibility," she said. "Not only do you get the learning component, where you can approach ice climbing in a safe manner, which is pretty paramount, but depending on people's comfort level, they can be surrounded by a cohort of individuals who are all starting from the same place."

Or, as Anker put it: "Screw the gatekeepers. The more people that climb, the better off we are."