 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brandi Carlile, ZZ Top, Wilco: Wave of new amphitheater dates announced
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Brandi Carlile, ZZ Top, Wilco: Wave of new amphitheater dates announced

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile performs during the Grammy Awards in March.

 Chris Pizzello, Associated Press

Brandi Carlile, ZZ Top, Wilco and Sleater-Kinney, and more. The week started off with a flurry of concert announcements for KettleHouse Amphitheater, plus a new date for the Wilma, indicating a summer will look and sound a lot more like 2019 than 2020.

Carlile, pulling a move like Garth Brooks in Billings a few years ago, sold out multiple concerts so fast she added an extra one.

After her tickets for dates at KettleHouse Amphitheater on July 2-3 disappeared the morning they were available, Logjam Presents announced the Grammy winner and member of The Highwomen supergroup added a date on July 4. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tickets are on sale now. Head to logjampresents.com for information on pre-sales, on-sale date and ticket prices. Logjam said they plan to be able to invite in full capacity of 4,000 people by July. Tickets for parking and shuttles are also available. 

You shared the strangest questions you have gotten from out-of-staters about Montana.

The other dates were announced this week are:

  • Texas indie-rocker Shakey Graves on Aug. 3 with opener Tre Burt.
  • Indie rock double-header with Wilco and Sleater-Kinney on Aug. 7. 
  • Boogie-rock legends ZZ Top on Aug. 21.
  • EDM singer/violinist Lindsey Sterling on Sept. 9 with opener Kiesza.
  • Christian rock superstars Needtobreathe on Sept. 21 with openers Switchfoot and the New Respects.
  • Notably, the first new date for the Wilma (not counting postponed ones) was announced as well: Indie-pop act Tennis on Sept. 29, with Molly Burch.

That’s not the complete line-up emerging so far, which is all posted at logjampresents.com. You can also call 1-800-514-3849 or buy tickets at the Top Hat box office. 

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Daines Presses Biden’s Trade Rep on Waiving Vaccine Patents

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News