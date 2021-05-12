Brandi Carlile, ZZ Top, Wilco: Wave of new amphitheater dates announced

Brandi Carlile, ZZ Top, Wilco and Sleater-Kinney, and more. The week started off with a flurry of concert announcements for KettleHouse Amphitheater, plus a new date for the Wilma, indicating a summer will look and sound a lot more like 2019 than 2020.

Carlile, pulling a move like Garth Brooks in Billings a few years ago, sold out multiple concerts so fast she added an extra one.

After her tickets for dates at KettleHouse Amphitheater on July 2-3 disappeared the morning they were available, Logjam Presents announced the Grammy winner and member of The Highwomen supergroup added a date on July 4.

Tickets are on sale now. Head to logjampresents.com for information on pre-sales, on-sale date and ticket prices. Logjam said they plan to be able to invite in full capacity of 4,000 people by July. Tickets for parking and shuttles are also available.

The other dates were announced this week are: