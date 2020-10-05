Break stuff: A 'rage room' comes to Missoula; new pizza truck also

Missoula’s got a new “rage room” for venting your pent up energy onto an old appliance, glass vase or toilet seat.
And now the East Missoula neighborhood has gained a new pizza food truck with outdoor seating.
Nicole Goss recently opened Unhinged LLC, a business that allows customers to use sledgehammers, baseball bats, crowbars or blunt-edge swords to smash objects that were bound for the landfill. You can either bring your own objects or use provided junk for a fee. There’s also a room to smash glass against a cinder-block wall.
Goss said it’s more than just fun.
“I feel that it’s something that Missoula absolutely needs at this point,” she said. “There’s so many angry people around. This is a place people can go and release their frustration and anger and anxiety before going home. And if it saves a kid or a spouse from being the brunt of somebody’s anger, then it’s a good thing.”
She describes it as a “controlled environment” where people can go break everything from a glass bottle to plates and cups.
“All the way up to glass-top ranges, windows, toilets, sinks and TVs,” she said.
Everyone wears personal protective equipment including hard hats, face shields, gloves, ear protection and coveralls.
Zombie Tools in Missoula is donating the blunt-edge sword, she noted.
Unhinged is located at 2612 Murphy Street, Unit A, and she’s taking online bookings only, so no walk-ins.
“We have packages from $15 where you bring your own breakables all the way up to $75 for two bins of breakables,” she said. “You get two medium items such as TVs, sinks, and one large item like a glass-top range.”
Home Resource, a nonprofit in Missoula that accepts donated home materials and appliances, is donating all the stuff they would usually send to a landfill.
“Home Resource is a great resource for us,” Goss said. “They’re donating all the stuff they would normally throw in a Dumpster and giving it to us. I’ve also made posts on Facebook asking for glassware and computers that people are getting ready to throw away. I’m getting most of my stuff through those means.”
So-called “rage rooms” are fairly common across the U.S., but Goss said she’s never visited one. She and her husband own a restoration company that her husband runs, but Goss and a friend got the idea on a road trip after talking about how angry people are. The friend went in a different direction, but Goss decided to go through with it.
“I’ve actually only ever seen them on TV and on YouTube videos,” she explained. “Missoula needed a fun business. I need it daily for myself."
Injuries are very rare, she said, and noted she had a lawyer draw up a liability waiver.
“She did research into the amount of cases that have come up from people being hurt and wasn’t overly alarmed,” Goss said. “That makes me happy.”
People she’s talked to have been excited about the prospect of unleashing a little bit, she said.
“Oh yeah, people I pick up glass from all the way to city employees I dealt with for permits,” she said. “They all said ‘Let us open, we are going to come down.’ It would be great for a break-up party too.”
The slogan for the business will be “uncage your inner rage,” she said, and she’s reached out to a local anger management counselor to see if clients would be interested.
One of the rooms will hold four to five people, and the other two rooms will hold three people she said.
For more information, find Unhinged LLC on Facebook.
Tucker McDonald opened Pizzeria Gina in East Missoula this summer because their neighborhood was lacking food options.
“We’ve done some restaurant things the last couple years. I’m part-owner of a fast-casual spot downtown, and wanted to bring a little something to East Missoula,” he said. “My wife and I live three blocks away, and there’s not much happening in terms of food besides The Reno and Ole’s (gas station).”
The food truck is located at 3750 Highway 200, across from Ole’s gas station in East Missoula. They have picnic tables set up for outdoor seating, and they also do call-ahead carry-out orders.
“We do classic homemade sourdough pizzas,” he said. “We have weekly rotating specials. We offer your choice of topping. We have a four cheese pizza and a white sausage pizza.”
The crust is organic sourdough, and in the past they’ve offered a white spinach pizza with garlic cream and red pepper flakes. All the pies are finished with Pecorino Romano cheese unless otherwise ordered.
They’re open Wednesday to Sunday from 4-9 p.m. McDonald said that although he’s on a main highway accessed by many river users, most of his customers so far have been locals.
“It’s been mostly neighborhood folks,” he said. “They’re excited to come by. A few have just stopped by because they saw the open sign.”
This story appears in this quarter's issue of Missoula Business.
