Breakfast, lunch prices increase by 25 cents for MCPS students this year

When Missoula County Public Schools students return to class later this month their meals will cost 25 cents more than they did before the COVID pandemic.

MCPS trustees approved the price hike at a meeting in July after a U.S. Department of Agriculture program providing free meals for public school students during the pandemic expired in June.

“Going into next school year we’ll see those free lunches go away,” said Burley McWilliams, the director of operations and maintenance for MCPS, at the July meeting. “With that, we have had to look at really managing the food service budget.”

However, the proposed price hike won’t be enough to cover deficiencies in the food service budget, McWilliams said.

“We don’t want to increase numbers too much, but we’ll likely talk about this again in the future, unfortunately, to help offset some of those downfalls in the food service budgets,” he continued.

For students in kindergarten through fifth grade, breakfast will cost $2 and lunch $3. Students between grades 6-12 will pay $2.25 for breakfast and $3.25 for lunch.

The increase results in meals being $45 more expensive annually per student. A family with one child in K-5 and another in grades 6-12 eating both breakfast and lunch at school can expect to pay $1,890 total for meals this school year.

With the expiration of the USDA waiver, the district will see a significant drop in its per-meal reimbursement rate from the Montana Office of Public Instruction. Additionally, the district’s food and nutrition services experienced a 15-20% increase in food costs, a 78% increase in fuel, and a 7% increase in wages during the most recent school year.

Trustee Grace Decker and other board members urged the district to effectively communicate for families to not only be aware of the price hike, but that they would need to pay for lunches for the first time in nearly two years.

The district’s food and nutrition services supervisor Stacey Rossmiller encourages all families to fill out applications for free and reduced meals, which are available online at the district’s website and will be sent home with students after school begins this fall. An application can also be found on Infinite Campus.

“There’s some families who’ve never had to pay for lunches, so I think there’s a lot of them who may not even realize that those meal benefits are available,” Rossmiller said.

Students in households that receive SNAP or other assistance benefits can receive free meals after completing the application. Households of four people with an annual income of $45,510 or less qualify for reduced price meals that cost 30 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch.

Filling out an application for the National School Lunch Program does not impact credit scores. Students who qualify for free and reduced lunch can also have their athletic fees waived.

About 80,000 students in Montana qualify for the National School Lunch program, according to the OPI.

“I always tell families, even if you think you aren’t going to qualify, apply for the meal benefits,” Rossmiller said. “You might even qualify for reduced, which you know is a big difference from paying full price.”

This week, California became the first state to have a statewide free school meals program after its department of education launched the Universal Meals Program, where all public school students will receive free lunch and breakfast.