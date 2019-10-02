Free mammograms are being offered for all women over 40 with or without insurance. Call 258-4167. The event is sponsored by Tough Enough to Wear Pink of Montana, Montana Cancer Screening Program, Broadway Imaging Center, Grant Creek Family Practice, Advanced Imaging at Community Medical Center, Advanced Imaging at Grant Creek Town Center, Advanced Imaging at Stevensville, Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital and Mineral Community Hospital.
Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure will take place Saturday, Oct. 12 at Caras Park. 7:30 a.m.: Race Day registration and packet pick-up, Race Expo opens; 8:30 a.m.: Survivor/Forever Fighter group photo at the main stage; 8:45 a.m.: fundraising awards ceremony: 8:50 a.m.: National Anthem; 9 a.m.: race starts. Visit Komenidahomontana.org/
2019 Missoula Promise Celebration, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, Paradise Falls, 3621 Brooks St. Enjoy appetizers, beverages, games, and a silent auction. Visit https://secure.info-komen.org/site/Ticketing?view=Tickets&id=24160
Wacoal Fit for the Cure, Wednesday, Oct. 23, Dillard's, Southgate Mall. Come in for a complimentary bra fitting. Wacoal will donate $2 for every fitting, no purchase required. Wacoal will donate an additional $2 for every Wacoal bra/shapewear piece purchased at the event. Visit https://komenidahomontana.org/events/wacoal-fit-for-the-cure-31/.
Colors of Cancer 5K Fun Run, Saturday, Oct. 12., Canyon's Athletic Club, 472 Tammany Lane, Hamilton. Presented by The Daly Hospital Foundation and Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital.
Welcome runners, walkers, strollers, families, and Colors of Cancer color teams to participate in the annual fun run/walk. Wear your “color of cancer” and join the fun (costumes encouraged).
All are encouraged to participate in the many activities, including a colorful run, emotional and celebratory Survivors Walk warm-up stretching classes and a highlight of our monthlong campaign to raise funds for cancer services at MDMH. Breakfast vendors will be on site.
Register online by Tuesday, Oct. 8, to ensure you get a T-shirt, mdmh.org.
8:30 a.m.: same-day registration begins; warm-up stretching classes; 9 a.m.: race begins; 10:30 a.m.: Emotional and Celebratory Survivors Walk.