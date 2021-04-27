Breast cancer survivor set to graduate UM pharmacy program

Jennifer Baker’s path to graduation at the University of Montana has been far from simple.
While working toward her doctorate in pharmacy, Baker, 42, juggled serving in the Montana Air National Guard, working rotations at a hospital in Great Falls and being a stepmom to four kids.
Through it all, she also battled breast cancer.
“She’s a fighter, there’s really no other way to say it,” said John Schroeder, Baker's husband of 10 years.
Despite the obstacles she's faced, on Saturday she'll receive her diploma for a doctor of pharmacy degree.
“I think the biggest achievement is just the fact that I’m graduating with my class and that I was able to make everything work and not have to split my year or take a semester off,” she said in an interview last week. “I was very, very dedicated to graduating on time.”
When she was looking at different graduate programs, including law school and other health care-related fields, Baker ended up deciding to pursue a pharmacy degree at UM.
“Ultimately I had been in the health field before pharmacy school, so I decided pharmacy was what I wanted to do,” she said.
Being part of the military has been a lifelong passion of Baker’s. She has spent several years serving her country in different positions and locations.
From 2001 to 2005, Baker enlisted in the Air Force, and served on active duty while working toward her bachelor’s degree at St. Martin’s University in Washington state.
After taking a hiatus from service for 11 years, she joined the Montana Air National Guard in 2016 after leaving her previous job.
“I love being part of the military and something bigger than myself and being patriotic,” she said.
Since serving in the Air National Guard requires a commitment of one weekend a month and two weeks a year, it keeps Baker frequently traveling between Missoula and Great Falls.
In addition to serving in the Guard and studying, Baker also has had rotations for school working at the Benefis Health System Hospital in Great Falls.
“Two weeks ago I would work all day at the hospital and then I would go to the base and work nights at the base,” she said. “So I was working from 7 in the morning to 11 at night.”
In the fall of 2018, about a year after starting school and as she was finishing finals for her third semester at UM, she was diagnosed with triple-negative invasive breast cancer.
After completing chemotherapy treatment, which carried through her whole next semester, Baker had a bilateral mastectomy. This was followed by five weeks of radiation treatment and then an additional six months of oral chemotherapy.
She had a final surgery in June 2020, and since then there has been no evidence of cancer in her body, Baker said.
Baker had a strong community of support throughout the battle with breast cancer, she said.
“It obviously wasn’t easy being in school full-time, but the university and the pharmacy school professors were amazing," she said. "The Guard was amazing to me, everyone was really supportive.”
Looking back, Baker remembers the fatigue she felt, but she didn’t let it deter her from keeping up with her commitments.
“I didn’t ever think about it in terms of obstacles, it was just something that I was going to get through,” Baker said.
Schroeder said everyone in his wife's circles really came together around her, and her Guard comrades even shaved their heads in solidarity.
Staying on top of her assignments and workload was a vital part of Baker’s experience battling cancer. She emphasized the importance of staying up to speed with her class and not pushing back her graduation date.
Fast forward a few years, and she is slated to graduate on time, just as she had planned.
In July, Baker will start a full-time, yearlong residency at Community Medical Center in Missoula.