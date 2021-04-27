Breast cancer survivor set to graduate UM pharmacy program

She had a final surgery in June 2020, and since then there has been no evidence of cancer in her body, Baker said.

Baker had a strong community of support throughout the battle with breast cancer, she said.

“It obviously wasn’t easy being in school full-time, but the university and the pharmacy school professors were amazing," she said. "The Guard was amazing to me, everyone was really supportive.”

Looking back, Baker remembers the fatigue she felt, but she didn’t let it deter her from keeping up with her commitments.

“I didn’t ever think about it in terms of obstacles, it was just something that I was going to get through,” Baker said.

Schroeder said everyone in his wife's circles really came together around her, and her Guard comrades even shaved their heads in solidarity.

Staying on top of her assignments and workload was a vital part of Baker’s experience battling cancer. She emphasized the importance of staying up to speed with her class and not pushing back her graduation date.

Fast forward a few years, and she is slated to graduate on time, just as she had planned.