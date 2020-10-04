Breweries adapt to coronavirus

“It’s a double-edged sword,” Marshall said. “Of course we want people to come, but our seating capacity is 50-60% of what it used to be.”

Even if the demand is there, Draught Works won’t be able to meet it and will have to turn people away, Marshall said.

“We should all be nervous, right,” Marshall said. “Winter is coming.”

Draught Works was benefiting from an increase in can sales from grocery stores, he said. People are still drinking, they just aren’t out and about the way they were pre-pandemic, Marshall said.

Beer market changing

Even with so many brewers around, newcomer Lizarraga said she’s never felt ill will from other brewery owners.

“From the brewing side, it’s such a welcoming community, people are always looking into collaborations and enjoying each other’s products,” Lizarraga said.

Marshall sees the competitive brewery scene a little differently than Kettlehouse’s O’Leary. Draught Works was the fourth brewery to open in Missoula, and as such, took a larger chunk of business from Bayern and Kettlehouse than any of the newer breweries take from the established breweries, Marshall said.