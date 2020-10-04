Breweries adapt to coronavirus

Extending patio season with outdoor heaters and improving indoor ventilation are two solutions taprooms are looking at to keep on-site beer sales strong through the winter months.
Montana was ranked third in the nation for breweries per capita, with a total of 92 open across the state in 2019, according to the Montana Brewers Association. Already competitive, Missoula’s brewery scene exploded after 2014 with six new breweries opening in as many years.
While Missoula’s population growth might have sustained the new businesses prior to the pandemic, breweries without distribution networks may suffer this winter if on-sale beer sales drop more than they already have.
The old guard sees trouble
Every time a new brewery opened in Missoula, Kettlehouse Brewing Company saw a hit in on-site sales, said Tim O'Leary, co-owner of the Kettlehouse. Kettlehouse and Bayern Brewing, Inc., both opened in 2006. At the time it was just them and Big Sky Brewing, which didn’t have on-site sales. When Draught Works opened in 2011, Kettlehouse’s Myrtle Street location took its first hit, O’Leary said.
Over the past five years, on-site beers sales have continued to drop, he said. Things got worse after the pandemic began. As of Sept. 18, Kettlehouse’s Myrtle Street location was doing 60% of the retail business it did in 2019. O'Leary said the business closed its Northside location as a result of the pandemic.
“Without our wholesale business, to put it bluntly, we’d be screwed right now,” O’Leary said.
The many sides of brewing
Being a brewery can mean myriad things, said Matt Leow, executive director of the Montana Brewers Association. Breweries can sell to grocery stores, bars and restaurants, and directly to consumers.
A business such as Big Sky Brewing, which distributes beer to 24 states, is much more diversified, and a taproom opening down the street isn’t going to cut into sales much, Leow said. As the industry looks forward to winter, breweries with distribution networks are likely to fare better than standalone taprooms.
Since 2000, the number of breweries in the state grew exponentially, Leow said. Every few years the number appears to double.
“Is that sustainable? Are we going to see 200 breweries in the state in the next 5 years?” Leow said.
He said he expects the pandemic to slow some of that growth.
Hope in heaters
Cranky Sam’s Public House, the retail arm of Cranky Sam Brewing, does not have a distribution arm beyond the public house. It is hopeful its outdoor heaters will keep people coming to the patio through the colder months, said Melisa Lizarraga, a manager there.
One of the newest brewers in town, Cranky Sam’s opened in March, right before brewery shutdowns began. While it's stressful, uncharted territory, Lizarraga felt the staff and customers rose to the challenge and accommodated the changes required to make it safe to enjoy the taproom.
“We’ve only been open during COVID, so in some ways, this is all we know,” Lizarraga said.
The increased smoke in the area was a good test for what happens when the weather turns bad, Lizarraga said. People still wanted to sit outside, which hopefully bodes well for the winter months, she said.
Draught Works also plans to make its patio a cozy option through the winter months, said Paul Marshall, owner and managing partner of Draught Works.
Support Local Journalism
“I’m always shocked by how many people love to drink outside even when it's cold out,” Marshall said. “People bundle up.”
Still, taproom sales drop overall when temperatures drop, he said.
Draught Works will keep its patio plowed and hope for the nicer Missoula winter days when the weather creeps into the 40s, Marshall said. If people don’t want to sit outside, or if the weather prohibits it, Draught Works seating capacity limitations will reduce sales regardless of whether people feel comfortable sitting inside the taproom.
“It’s a double-edged sword,” Marshall said. “Of course we want people to come, but our seating capacity is 50-60% of what it used to be.”
Even if the demand is there, Draught Works won’t be able to meet it and will have to turn people away, Marshall said.
“We should all be nervous, right,” Marshall said. “Winter is coming.”
Draught Works was benefiting from an increase in can sales from grocery stores, he said. People are still drinking, they just aren’t out and about the way they were pre-pandemic, Marshall said.
Beer market changing
Even with so many brewers around, newcomer Lizarraga said she’s never felt ill will from other brewery owners.
“From the brewing side, it’s such a welcoming community, people are always looking into collaborations and enjoying each other’s products,” Lizarraga said.
Marshall sees the competitive brewery scene a little differently than Kettlehouse’s O’Leary. Draught Works was the fourth brewery to open in Missoula, and as such, took a larger chunk of business from Bayern and Kettlehouse than any of the newer breweries take from the established breweries, Marshall said.
The thing hurting business right now is the pandemic, not the competition, Marshall said.
O’Leary agreed. He didn’t want to sound pessimistic, but rather realistic about how the beer market may change in coming years. Americans are drinking less beer overall, O’Leary said. In 2019, beer sales dropped by 1.6%, even while craft beer sales increased by 3.6%. Alcoholic drinks in a can are more diverse than ever before, he said. Rather than a growing pie of new customers with Missoula’s increasing population, O’Leary sees a shrinking market of beer drinkers and a growing number of seltzer and hard kombucha drinkers.
With the pandemic, he predicts a difficult couple of years ahead for new and old breweries alike.
“If you can get through these stormy seas, I think it’s going to be the roaring '20s,” O’Leary said.
The winter will be a demoralizing time, O’Leary expects. The business is looking into installing a better ventilation system and hoping the high ceilings will help to keep air moving in the building. Even if the business pours thousands of dollars into a new ventilation system, it doesn't guarantee people are going to feel safe crowding into a taproom, O’Leary said.
“And I respect that,” O’Leary said.
A lot of the future will depend on what consumers feel comfortable with, Leow said. For people who don’t want to crowd into a taproom, Leow encouraged them to choose Montana craft beer when out at a grocery store.
More than that, Missoulians need to keep their mouths and noses covered when in public, O’Leary said.
“If people want to keep businesses open, we’ve got to wear masks,” O’Leary said.
This story appears in this quarter's issue of Missoula Business. Find the publication inserted in the Sunday, Oct. 4, Missoulian and the stories online.
Please sign up on Missoulian.com to subscribe to Under the M, the weekly email about the University of Montana and higher education news in Montana.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.