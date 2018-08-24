OK, Missoula surfers, boaters and tubers: It’s time to up your game.
Can you look really cool on the water and score lunch while you’re at it?
If not, take a lesson from the river city’s latest visitor, a mink who made a buffet out of the crayfish under the Higgins Avenue Bridge on Friday.
Many viewers at first mistook the 2-foot-long mustelid for a young otter, and the two furbearers look and act quite similar to the uninitiated. But otters have bigger whiskers and jowlier faces, while mink are quite a bit smaller, with pointier noses and thinner tails. Adult otters weigh up to 19 pounds. Mink top out around 3 pounds.
Watchers on the bridge could see the mink zipping around the edges of big underwater rocks along the south bank of the river. After several forays, the mink hopped onto one of the former concrete pier foundations and shucked its crayfish in the sunshine.
“They like to hang out on the sides of riverbanks, but they’re not seen often,” said Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wildlife biologist Rebecca Mowry. “They tend to be more active during the night. But as long as there’s food for them, there’s no reason not to live there.”
Mink are native to North America, and have long been trapped and raised for fur. Mowry said an attempt to transplant them to parts of Europe has backfired, resulting in them getting considered an invasive species. In addition to crayfish, mink often prey on birds, as well as voles, mice, muskrat and rabbits.