Bridger Aerospace delivers face shields to Frenchtown firefighters

"We can't get the PPE we normally use so we have to be thinking of how to be creative and these Montana companies are stepping up," Holtz said.

Last week, Bridger Aerospace began prototyping and manufacturing masks to help fill part of the shortage.

"We're an aero-firefighting company so we're alongside the firefighters in this battle, albeit in a different way," said Tim Sheehy, the company's CEO. "We feel it's our duty to do whatever we can for the local community right now to help out."

The company is continuing to prepare for the wildfire season as it also works to support local health organizations and emergency services to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Sheehy said Bridger hopes to produce about 5,000 masks in the next couple of weeks. He said any department, health care professional, clinic, fire department or hospital can visit their website and reach out for help.

"We're donating these free of charge," Sheehy said. " … We'll get as many to you as we can as fast as we can. We'll fly to you in a plane, we'll drive to you in a car, we'll FedEx it but you'll get it as fast as we can get it to you."

Tristen Jarmon, a firefighter, said he felt reassured to know he'll have protective gear to wear on duty.

"Whenever we were learning that PPE was running out, it was kind of concerning so we had to get creative and reused what we could," Jarmon said. "This provides us with a better way to protect ourselves."

