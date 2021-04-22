Bringing back the riverbottom: Earth Day volunteers plant new trees

MILLTOWN STATE PARK — Hazel Loos was on her way to plant some of her favorite trees when she stopped to check out some other new growth.

“It might be mint,” the 6-year-old Missoula resident said, nose right down in the Earth Day dirt.

A few yards to the left, yellow glacier lilies poked out of the dull duff. And another mile down the trail from the Milltown State Park Overlook, a whole new floodplain world awaited Hazel’s tending hand (and those of her parents and friends).

“I’m going to help Mom plant trees,” Hazel explained. “Cottonwoods are my favorite. They make cotton.”

Well, not precisely, but they do make habitat for birds and beavers and fish and lots of other critters that have started recolonizing the former reservoir bottoms above the confluence of the Clark Fork and Blackfoot rivers.

On the 51st anniversary of Earth Day, Hazel and about 20 other volunteers answered a call for help from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. The mission: Plant about a hundred cottonwoods at the far upstream end of the park.