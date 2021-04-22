Bringing back the riverbottom: Earth Day volunteers plant new trees

MILLTOWN STATE PARK — Hazel Loos was on her way to plant some of her favorite trees when she stopped to check out some other new growth.
“It might be mint,” the 6-year-old Missoula resident said, nose right down in the Earth Day dirt.
A few yards to the left, yellow glacier lilies poked out of the dull duff. And another mile down the trail from the Milltown State Park Overlook, a whole new floodplain world awaited Hazel’s tending hand (and those of her parents and friends).
“I’m going to help Mom plant trees,” Hazel explained. “Cottonwoods are my favorite. They make cotton.”
Well, not precisely, but they do make habitat for birds and beavers and fish and lots of other critters that have started recolonizing the former reservoir bottoms above the confluence of the Clark Fork and Blackfoot rivers.
On the 51st anniversary of Earth Day, Hazel and about 20 other volunteers answered a call for help from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. The mission: Plant about a hundred cottonwoods at the far upstream end of the park.
As part of the federal Superfund cleanup of Milltown Reservoir, FWP became owner of several hundred acres of river bottom that used to be buried under millions of tons of toxic mining sludge. That all got cleared away by 2012. In the process, the excavators discovered the original floodplain surface, complete with tree stumps and seeds that hadn’t seen sunshine since the area was flooded in 1908.
Geum Consulting senior restoration ecologist Amy Sacry stood in a grassy field dotted with potted cottonwood trees and pointed to a 6-foot-high thicket of willows a football field away.
“Wherever we’ve got flood activation, that’s where the willows and cottonwoods have established,” Sacry said. “But here, we’re just 6 inches higher, and it hasn’t flooded. We’ve still got the seeded grasses. No woody debris.”
To fix that, the volunteers braved an April shower to dig 20-inch holes in the ground, plunk in nursery-raised cottonwood saplings, and erect wire-fence fortresses around them. That’s to keep the resurgent beaver population from snacking on the baby trees before they can become bank-stabilizing habitat anchors.
Park Manager Michael Kustudia was passing out tools to the volunteers when a typical interruption occurred.
“Form a line,” he asked as the gathering broke up into parties of two to four. “One member of each pod gets a shovel — OH — look at the swan!”
A huge trumpeter swan circled the crowd before flapping upriver. Beyond the willow thicket, Canada geese honked at something that got too close to a nest.
Sonja Crown and Joan Blown drove down from Superior to take part in the volunteer effort.
“What do you do on Earth Day?” Crown said. “You go plant trees.”