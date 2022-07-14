Bringing magic to Montana: Latin American folk art exhibit opens at MMAC

At the Montana Museum of Art and Culture, one new exhibit will bring some magic to Missoula.

“I think it’s good for us to see that, south of our border, there’s a whole world with very rich aesthetics and storytelling and mythology and spirituality, and this collection reveals the breadth of art in that part of the world,” MMAC executive director H. Rafael Chacón said.

Titled “Fiesta de Santos: Latin American Festival and Devotional Arts,” the exhibit is centered around the festival arts in Latin America, spanning from diverse communities in Mexico to Peru and featuring celebrations and holidays both religious and secular.

Much of the art fits within the genre of magical realism, a literary movement focused on the surreal and magical elements of everyday life. Works range from the ancient, before pre-1492, when Christopher Columbus first reached the Americas and colonization ensued, to modern times.

At the door, visitors are greeted with a “pretty exuberant depiction” of the Virgin Mary in a relief print, who represents one of the most popular images in Mexican art. She can be seen all over the exhibit, from sculptures to paintings, Chacón said.

Other artwork includes a piece showing a funeral, showing an entire family carrying a person to their grave. There are both familial and community altars present in the artwork, showing an important aspect of spiritual life in different Latin American communities. There are also several vibrant masks at the exhibit that would typically be accompanied by music and dancing, Chacón said.

One of the major points illustrated by the exhibit is how important craft is to village life in Latin America, he said. It also shows how beautiful that life can be through color, form, and function.

“In color and material of all sorts, the world is a vibrant place, and it’s illustrated by the way average people ornament themselves and the world around them.”

Most of the artists behind the artwork are anonymous, with some more contemporary graphic artists named. Chacón said he hopes people realize that Latin America is a vibrant place to experience art from, and people can learn a lot from stories originating from family life in the region.

The works are on loan to the museum from the Hoyt family collection, a collector that MMAC regulars might recognize from last year’s African art exhibit. “Fiesta de Santos” will be the museum’s first bilingual exhibit, so all the artwork’s labels and information and the virtual tour will be in Spanish and English.

“I like to think that Latin America is very much a part of life in the U.S.,” Chacón said. “Many of us in this country have cultural roots in Latin America.”

The more people experience different sets of stories and traditions, the better, he said.

“In some ways, we’re learning about ourselves by looking at this art.”