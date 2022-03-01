'Bringing the world to these kids': 300 students attend Academic WorldQuest at UM

Nearly 300 students from across the state participated in an annual international education conference hosted by the Montana World Affairs Council that featured diplomats and conversations of global understanding.

The Academic WorldQuest is a two-day conference organized by the Montana World Affairs Council. The event was offered in a hybrid format this year, with a majority of students participating in events on campus at the University of Montana. Nearly 60 students attended remotely.

“I feel like bringing the world to these kids, who maybe haven’t had the opportunity to travel yet, gives them maybe not that same experience but a taste of it,” said Ryan Cooney, a teacher at the Project for Alternative Learning in Helena who led a group of 12 students to the event this year.

“I can see it in their faces, they kind of light up, they get that spark and you can tell that because they have become interested in the world around them,” he continued.

Cooney has been bringing students to the event for four years now. He was also named the Global Educator of the Year during the conference and received a $500 donation for the purchase of international classroom materials, publications and resources, sponsored by Drs. Edwin and Janet House.

High school students from across Missoula attended, as well as teams from Browning, Libby and Geraldine. In total, 19 high schools from around the state were represented at the conference.

This year’s event brought distinguished speakers such as Michael McKinley, a former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan; Oliver Schramm, German consul general in San Francisco; and Ted Osius, former U.S. ambassador to Vietnam.

Students and their teachers tuned in for different presentations led by the guest speakers and were encouraged to ask questions.

Osius spoke of his efforts to bring peace between the United States and Vietnam in the wake of the Vietnam War. He stressed the importance of honestly addressing the past in order to forge a path of peace.

Early in his career, he traveled to Vietnam and was told to not use the terms “Agent Orange” or “dioxin” when speaking with Vietnamese officials.

“This was kind of stunning to me that we couldn’t speak honestly about what had happened in the past,” Osius said.

Over time, those sentiments shifted to a more honest approach in their discussions, he said. In 2011 the United States began projects to clean up dioxin hot spots around Vietnam.

“But it required a lot of persistence and a lot of determination to take that last step and being honest about that path,” Osius said. “It’s not easy sometimes to be honest about the past, you want to brush it under the rug and for many years.

“But I believe the only way you can create a new relationship is by being honest with each other,” he continued later. “We have to be honest about the past.”

When the floor was opened for questions, nearly 20 students sprang up from their seats to approach a microphone in the University Center movie theater. The questions ranged from seeking methods for fostering international relationships to Osius’ personal career experiences.

Some of Cooney’s students said that Osius’ message resonated with them the most.

“If you don’t pay attention to history … and you ignore what happened leading up to that point you’re going to repeat it,” said Nova Charlton, a junior at the Project for Alternative Learning. “If you’re just going to continue to repeat history because you aren’t learning from your mistakes, you’re just ignoring and hoping for the best.”

Nova’s classmate, Charles McLaren, a senior, agreed and added that he appreciated all that he learned over the two-day conference.

Both of the students spent hours studying in Cooney’s classroom and on their own in preparation for this year’s competition. Both students are passionate about being informed about the world around them, they said.

“I like fresh perspectives and I love people who have different perspectives and what comes out of those conversations and having common understanding and feeling like you’re more of a worldly person,” McLaren said. “I think ignorance is what gets us into a lot of issues.”

After lunch on Tuesday, students reconvened in the University Center ballroom to battle in the Academic WorldQuest competition, where teams of four students answered a wide variety of multiple choice questions.

Teams from Sentinel High School captured first and second place, students from Gardiner won third and a team from Columbia Falls finished in fourth.

The winners received an all-expenses-paid trip to Germany in summer 2023, sponsored by the Goethe-Institut and Transatlantic Outreach Program, and will represent Montana at the national competition in Washington, D.C., in April.

In addition, the champions each received a $2,500 scholarship to attend UM, as well as $500 each to participate in a study abroad experience in college. Second-place team members won $1,500 scholarships, and third- and fourth-place finishers received $500 scholarships.

Academic WorldQuest has provided over 4,000 students with global experiences and opportunities to engage in interactive, international programs since 2005. The Montana program is the third-largest in the country and is the only one to offer a multi-day conference for students.

The Montana World Affairs Council was established in 2000 by Ambassador Mark Johnson of Great Falls to provide residents more opportunities for understanding global affairs.

