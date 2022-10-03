Broad coalition opposes reinstated Badger-Two Medicine drilling

After a federal judge reinstated a drilling lease, a group of tribal and environmental groups continues to fight to prevent energy exploration in a mountainous Montana landscape sacred to the Blackfeet people.

On Sept. 9, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon ordered the Department of the Interior to reinstate a federal lease and drilling permit to Louisiana-based Solenex LLC, potentially reopening 10 square miles of the Badger-Two Medicine area to road construction and oil rigs. The 130,000-acre, currently roadless area lies southwest of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is sandwiched between the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex, Glacier National Park and Blackfeet Reservation.

Under former President Barack Obama, Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewel canceled Solenex's lease in 2016. Solenex had sued the government in 2013 to gain authorization to develop its lease. In 2018, Leon ordered then-President Donald Trump's administration to reinstate the company's lease and permit. The administration, tribal groups and conservation groups continued to fight the lease, and Leon's 2018 order was overturned on appeal and remanded back to his court.

The Badger-Two Medicine was once dotted with 47 drilling leases issued in the early 1980s. All other leaseholders either abandoned or accepted buyouts on their leases. Solenex remains the last leaseholder pursuing drilling.

A broad coalition of groups opposed to drilling in the area joined the federal government in fighting Solenex's lawsuit. Represented by Earthjustice, a nonprofit specializing in environmental justice litigation, defendants include the Pikuni Traditionalist Association, Glacier-Two Medicine Alliance, Blackfeet Headwaters Alliance, Wild Montana, National Parks Conservation Association and The Wilderness Society. The Blackfeet Nation has filed briefs in the case opposing drilling.

A 2022 University of Montana Public Land Survey found that almost 80% of Montanans want tribes to have greater control over public lands with cultural value, Earthjustice has noted.

In his decision last month, Leon again found that the U.S. government properly issued the lease decades ago, and was acting arbitrarily and capriciously in taking so much time to revoke it. He dismissed claims that drilling would irreparably harm sacred aspects of the land, which is the home of Blackfeet creation stories, traditional food and traditional medicine.

The Badger-Two Medicine also serves as an important wildlife connectivity corridor between the wilderness, park and reservation, and is a federally designated Traditional Cultural District.

Tyson Running Wolf, a state legislator, outfitter and Blackfeet traditionalist leader who formerly served on the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council, stated after the ruling that Solenex fails to grasp the significance of the region.

"This is a place where original creation still lives," Running Wolf said. "There are very few of those places left on this earth. The stakes here go way beyond a couple years of profit for some oil company. This is our inheritance and legacy we’re talking about. This is about our cultural survival as Blackfeet People."

"The vast majority of lease holders voluntarily relinquished their leases in recognition of the outstanding natural and cultural values of the area," Earthjustice said in a statement after the ruling. "Some leaseholders sold their leases to third parties who then returned them to the federal government for permanent retirement ... the Department of Interior cancelled the small number of leases remaining and issued orders to refund the leaseholder’s purchase price and expenses associated with their lease."

September's ruling represents a significant reversal in the push to banish drilling from the area.

"We have had to overcome many setbacks throughout this nearly 40-year effort to prevent irresponsible energy development from these ecologically and culturally vital lands,” Glacier-Two Medicine Alliance Executive Director Peter Metcalf said. "Yet despite the immense obstacles, we’ve managed to prevent any development and retire 46 other leases. The narrative is clearly trending toward protecting the Badger-Two Medicine and I’m confident we will ultimately eliminate this final lease too."