Brock steps down from helm of Missoula Food Bank, interim co-leaders named

It’s a time of reflection and new leadership at a local nonprofit that serves tens of thousands of county residents.

After seven years at the helm, Aaron Brock has announced plans to step down as executive director of the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center.

Meanwhile, the organization's board of directors has announced current staff members Jessica Allred and Kelli Hess will serve as interim co-executive directors beginning on Friday, Feb. 25.

Brock can look back on all kinds of memories during his time at the food bank, but undoubtedly the most significant event was the grand opening in 2017 of the current 22,500-square-foot headquarters at 1720 Wyoming Street.

The organization had been located in a cramped little space on Third Street near downtown for many years, and the new headquarters marked a huge shift in treating clients with dignity. The old space often had standing-room-only lines and wait times as long as 90 minutes before customers could access services. It was also extremely limited on the types of foods it could provide.

After a $6.5 million capital campaign led by Brock and others, the organization’s new location now has a kids’ space, a health clinic, a community center and a demonstration kitchen. And the staff has grown from 10 employees to 21.

“I’m so proud of the work that has happened here at the food bank and I feel humbled and grateful to have been a part of these past seven-plus years,” Brock said. “It has been a privilege to work with this talented team and so many generous and skilled volunteers and partners, and I will always have a very special place in my heart for the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center.”

The organization’s board has made concrete moves to act on stated values in the last few years, he noted. For example, they voted to change the bylaws to require that half the board members at time of recruitment live in a household that meets the federal definition of “very low income." They wanted those closest to the issues of food insecurity and poverty to be leading the conversations about solutions.

In 2020, the food bank hired a director of organization and equity and established an anti-racism task force to help identify and address racial equity gaps.

“Building this building was amazing and then also the shift into equity and organizing work, you know, those have been like really big highlights,” Brock explained. "Those have been really fun things that we've been digging our teeth into over a long process."

The organization serves the basic food needs of more than 36,000 people every year, which is one out of every four in the county. They saw a 20% increase in demand for services in 2020 compared with 2019 and saw only a tiny decrease in demand in 2021, according to Brock.

"We're still way above where we were in 2019," he noted.

Kari Schauss, the organization’s board chair, said Brock's shoes will be hard to fill.

“The board is so grateful for Aaron’s leadership and service, and knows that he will be missed," she said.

Brock, who spent several years at the food bank as director of development, is taking on a similar role for the Nature Conservancy.

“We wish Aaron all the best in his future adventures, and express our sincere appreciation for his leadership and vision,” said Ashley Ostheimer Hilliard, the food bank’s chair elect, in an email. “In his seven-and-a-half years with (the food bank), he exemplified our core values and supported the organization in fighting food insecurity, dismantling racism and promoting equity. We wish him all the best as we look forward to all (the food bank) can continue to accomplish through community support.”

Allred and Hess have worked at the food bank for a combined 17 years. Allred serves as the director of development and advocacy and Hess is the operations director.

“We are grateful for this opportunity,” they said in a joint emailed statement. “The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center has an incredible team of staff and volunteers, and we look forward to supporting continuity in providing compassionate services and working to address the causal issues of hunger in our community.”

Allred said that starting in March, the food bank will be working with Missoula County to set up pop-up food distribution sites in Bonner and Clinton on the first and third Wednesdays of every month.

