Broken water main in Missoula's Westview Park taps decency

As if a global health crisis wasn't enough, Westview Park's 400-some residents were without water on Tuesday night and into Wednesday evening after the neighborhood's water main was damaged.

As crews worked to replace the broken main, Phil Copp drove through the park with a 250-gallon water tank and a few 5-gallon buckets people of water people could use for drinking or to flush their toilets.

"I'm just trying to be a decent human being," said Copp, 62 and retired. By mid-afternoon Wednesday, he had just filled the 250-gallon tank for the third time. He provided people the water and the 5-gallon bucket, one of which can flush two toilets, he said.

"In these times, everybody should do something, with the pandemic and coronavirus," he said. "If I can do something for mankind, I'm there."

Adam Trosper, a maintenance worker at Westview Park, said some kids had dropped a concrete block down through the cover and onto the water main, causing it to break. Residents were notified by calls or a voicemail system, while notices were put up at the main office. Inspectors with the state health department were also on scene as the repair was underway.