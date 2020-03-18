Broken water main in Missoula's Westview Park taps decency

As if a global health crisis wasn't enough, Westview Park's 400-some residents were without water on Tuesday night and into Wednesday evening after the neighborhood's water main was damaged.
As crews worked to replace the broken main, Phil Copp drove through the park with a 250-gallon water tank and a few 5-gallon buckets people of water people could use for drinking or to flush their toilets.
"I'm just trying to be a decent human being," said Copp, 62 and retired. By mid-afternoon Wednesday, he had just filled the 250-gallon tank for the third time. He provided people the water and the 5-gallon bucket, one of which can flush two toilets, he said.
"In these times, everybody should do something, with the pandemic and coronavirus," he said. "If I can do something for mankind, I'm there."
Adam Trosper, a maintenance worker at Westview Park, said some kids had dropped a concrete block down through the cover and onto the water main, causing it to break. Residents were notified by calls or a voicemail system, while notices were put up at the main office. Inspectors with the state health department were also on scene as the repair was underway.
As G.T.L. Excavating crews dug out the broken water main on Wednesday, a number of residents had taken up informally supervising the project. Charlie Miller said he had fetched a 6-gallon water container earlier in the day, one of several people who said they had taken the short drive into city limits to do so, although no one who spoke with the Missoulian described the matter as a major inconvenience. Some people wanted water to flush their toilets; others said they needed their coffee Wednesday morning.
Copp was beckoned to the park by his daughter, Samantha, who lives there with her two children. She said many of her neighbors are elderly, so she has used social media as a way to centralize peoples' needs around the neighborhood and help out where she could.
"It's crazy, everyone is in need," she said. "It's easier for me to go to the store."
Copp, his daughter and two grandchildren, 5-year-old Keilan and 9-year-old Brileigh, paraded through the park on Wednesday with the water tank in the back of Copp's pickup. Samantha Copp had coordinated water needs through a Facebook post. Keilan and Brileigh were friendly with each person who walked out to collect a bucket of water and return it before Copp carried on to the next house.
It's not how Samantha Copp expected to spend her children's spring break.
Next week, the kids will return to schooling, albeit through online programs, Samantha said. The Western Montana Mental Health Center allowed her to begin working from home, she said, so she won't be out of a job or need to find a day care in a pinch.
Water had not been restored by press time on Wednesday, although Samantha said a Culligan water truck had been parked on site to provide residents with potable water.