The Missoula Public Works and Mobility Department’s Street Maintenance crews, in coordination with the Montana Department of Transportation, will begin a street maintenance project on Brooks Street May 15, weather dependent. Work is expected to be completed around May 23.

The project, extending from Mount Avenue to Higgins Avenue, involves milling off the asphalt followed by repaving this portion of Brooks Street with new asphalt from curb to curb.

The project will require southbound traffic on Brooks Street to be detoured from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The street will be fully open to traffic at all other times.

Traffic flow along Brooks Street during construction will be managed as follows:

• One lane of northbound traffic will be open on Brooks Street throughout construction.

• No on-street parking will be allowed during construction.

• Southbound traffic out of downtown will be detoured down South Fifth Avenue West with a left-hand turn onto Orange Street, continuing down Orange Street/Stephens Avenue to Brooks Street.

• There will be intermittent detours at West Beckwith Street East when crews are milling and paving at the Brooks Street intersection.

• Mount Avenue is currently closed from Blaine Street to Crosby Street for a water main replacement project, which also includes detours around that construction area.

• Traffic on Higgins Avenue will not be affected by this project.