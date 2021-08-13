Brother of Missoula man killed in shooting: 'Kind, intelligent young man'

"134 fired and the suspect fired at himself," the second officer responds.

LaFromboise hopes people don't jump to conclusions, he said.

"People are trying to create a narrative about a young Native man," LaFromboise said. "Any time you put Indigenous or Native in front of anything, it precludes to that 'oh those guys are all like that down there.' These are statements from our community members here in Montana and it doesn't shine a light that's indicative of who he was as a human."

Galbreath was a kind young man who attended UCLA and wanted to become a computer programmer or doctor, LaFromboise said. Because of COVID, he had moved to Missoula and was working here with the goal of attending Missoula College.

"He was good friends with Michelle Obama," LaFromboise said. A photo of the former first lady and Galbreath shows them smiling together.

People who know his brother find it hard to believe that he had a gun or knew how to use one, LaFromboise said.

"Where did he get a gun?" he said. "We want to know, did he fire first or did he fire at all and is the bullet that's in him a bullet from MPD?"