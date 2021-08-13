Brother of Missoula man killed in shooting: 'Kind, intelligent young man'

The name of a man who died following a shooting involving police early Wednesday in Missoula has been released.
Brendon T. Galbreath, 21, died at St. Patrick Hospital after the incident.
The Missoula Police Department has released few details on what happened. They called the event an "officer-involved shooting" and said the Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is in the midst of trying to determine exactly what happened and how Galbreath died.
A police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop after suspecting Galbreath was driving under the influence, according to a police news release. Galbreath allegedly led police on a pursuit that ended near the intersection of Stephens and Beckwith avenues.
"When the pursuit terminated on Stephens Avenue north of Beckwith Street, the suspect produced a handgun and fired," the release said. "The officer returned fire from his departmental handgun. Immediately, officers on scene provided medical aid and called for (emergency medical services). The 21-year-old male was taken to Saint Patrick's Hospital, where he later passed away."
Galbreath's brother, Terrance LaFromboise, told the Missoulian that the entire family is grieving right now.
"I want people to know this incident is not indicative of who my brother Brendon is," LaFromboise said. "There are three or four key pieces not adding up to me. My brother Brendon would take full responsibility for his actions and I'm hoping the Missoula Police Department would do the same."
LaFromboise said he's been getting contradictory statements from law enforcement officials.
"Some things aren't adding up," LaFromboise said. "Was it his gun? Did he have a gun or did he get shot by an officer? We've heard three different statements. One was that he was shot by an officer. One was that he shot himself and another was that there was a shootout. There was so many contradictory statements made yesterday that it was frightening."
The Missoulian has obtained a recording of communications between police officers and dispatch during the chase and the shooting.
In the recording, a police officer can be heard saying that the car he's pursuing just ran a red light with pedestrians in the intersection.
Then the officer said the pursuit was heading southbound on Orange Street.
"Self-inflicted gunshot with shots fired," an officer tells dispatch. "We need medical now."
Dispatch then asks for the location, and the officer says the curve where Orange Street turns into Stephens Avenue.
"Did he shoot or did we?" an officer asks.
"Both," another officer responds over the radio.
"Can't hear you," the first officer said.
"134 fired and the suspect fired at himself," the second officer responds.
LaFromboise hopes people don't jump to conclusions, he said.
"People are trying to create a narrative about a young Native man," LaFromboise said. "Any time you put Indigenous or Native in front of anything, it precludes to that 'oh those guys are all like that down there.' These are statements from our community members here in Montana and it doesn't shine a light that's indicative of who he was as a human."
Galbreath was a kind young man who attended UCLA and wanted to become a computer programmer or doctor, LaFromboise said. Because of COVID, he had moved to Missoula and was working here with the goal of attending Missoula College.
"He was good friends with Michelle Obama," LaFromboise said. A photo of the former first lady and Galbreath shows them smiling together.
People who know his brother find it hard to believe that he had a gun or knew how to use one, LaFromboise said.
"Where did he get a gun?" he said. "We want to know, did he fire first or did he fire at all and is the bullet that's in him a bullet from MPD?"
LaFromboise said he's a mental health professional, and he hopes that acknowledging that his brother had struggles doesn't lead people to immediately cling to one narrative.
"We as a family, we struggle as a family with mental health," he said. "So did my brother. He had anxiety, and he had different issues that stem from trauma. But Brendon was a very soft-spoken, outgoing, kind, intelligent young man that tried hard in life."
Almost everyone struggles with anxiety just like his brother, LaFromboise noted. All he'd like is for people not to fall back on foregone conclusions.
"It feels like the whole town of Browning recognizes something isn't right," he said. "It can't be just like 'oh those Indians are always like that,' to paint that narrative as a typical person that does those kinds of things."
The information the family has received about the events leading up to Galbreath's death has been shocking, LaFromboise noted.
"It doesn't make any sense that he would go out and do this act," he said.