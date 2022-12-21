 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brownfields program targets Sleepy Inn, MRL Triangle in new year

Sites around Missoula, including the Poverello Center, have benefited from brownfields remediation. 

 TOMMY MARTINO, Missoulian

Staff at the city of Missoula are hopeful new funds in the Brownfields Program will enable further revitalization of properties throughout the city. 

The program, which contributed to redevelopment projects like the Poverello Center and the Missoula Food Bank, currently has millions of dollars at its disposal. 

Tyler Walls, the city’s Brownfields Program specialist, told council Wednesday there are “a lot of fun projects that we’ve got going on."

 

$1 million is currently available for cleanup efforts across the city, and $2 million is also available through a revolving loan fund. In addition, the city has received two grants, one for assessments of brownfields properties and another for cleanup. 

A few projects, like an Environmental Site Assessment for the Sleepy Inn, have already been completed using those grant funds. 

Nonprofits can receive grants from the city for brownfields work, and for-profit businesses are eligible to receive loans. 

Moving into the new year, the city is looking for additional work to be done on the MRL Triangle and the Sleepy Inn. A request for proposals for cleanup of the MRL Triangle closes Dec. 30. An invitation for bid for work on the Sleepy Inn closes Jan. 6. 

Walls said he also hopes to develop a new brownfields site map to more easily identify contaminated sites throughout the city. 

He’s hopeful, too, the city will be able to pursue additional brownfields funding opportunities at the federal level thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure bill. 

“There’s a substantial, historical amount of money that we could go after,” he said. 

