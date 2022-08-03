 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Browning man dead in crash near Babb

A man from Browning died in a Tuesday evening accident near Babb. 

Around 7:07 p.m., a Ford Explorer was headed north on Highway 89. At mile marker 38.5, the driver, a 34-year-old man, failed to make a left-hand turn. 

The vehicle ran off the right side of the highway and rolled multiple times, according to a report from the Montana Highway Patrol. Neither the passenger or the driver were wearing seat belts. The passenger, 36, died on scene. 

The driver was transported to the Browning hospital with minor injuries. 

Investigations showed alcohol consumption and speed as suspected factors in the crash, the reported stated. 

