Browning man gets 26 years for murder, kidnapping

A Browning man who admitted to murdering another man and holding a woman at knife point on the Blackfeet Reservation was sentenced Wednesday to 26 years and eight months in federal prison.

Jason Avery Mattson, 30, pleaded guilty on March 30 to second-degree murder and kidnapping as charged in an indictment, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He will also have five years of supervised release after completing his time in prison.

On March 3, 2020, officers responded to a clearing near Cut Bank Creek, near the boarding school community on the Blackfeet Reservation, after a report of someone discovering a body, a John Doe. An autopsy determined the cause of death was homicide by blunt force injury.

A week later on March 10, 2020, Mattson called Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, confessed to killing Doe and reported having a knife and gun on his person.

While officers were responding, Mattson called again and told dispatch he was holding a hostage, identified as Jane Doe, at knife point, the release said. Mattson threatened to kill Jane Doe and held her hostage for about four hours before she was able to escape. He was then taken into custody.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah A. Paisley prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI, Bureau of Indian Affairs and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.