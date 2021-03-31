Browning man pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping on Blackfeet Reservation

A Browning man admitted Tuesday to killing a man and holding a woman hostage at knifepoint on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

Jason Avery Mattson, 30, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and kidnapping at a hearing in U.S. District Court. Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris scheduled Mattson’s sentencing for June 24.

Morris could sentence Mattson to a maximum of life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release. Mattson was detained prior to sentencing.

Mattson was arrested after he called Blackfeet Law Enforcement services on March 10, 2020, and told them he’d killed a man and told dispatchers he had a knife and gun, according to a news release from Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson’s office.

Law enforcement had discovered the body of Mattson’s victim about a week before Mattson spoke with dispatch. The man’s body showed signs of homicide, which was later confirmed by an autopsy.

After Mattson reported killing the man, he told dispatchers he’d taken a woman hostage. He held her at knifepoint for about four hours before she was able to escape, according to the news release. Mattson was arrested.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah Paisley prosecuted the case. It was investigated by the FBI, Bureau of Indian Affairs and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.

