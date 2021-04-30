Browning man sentenced for partner strangulation

Drew Dion Gallineaux, 27, was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison and two years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

He pleaded guilty on Jan. 13 to two counts of strangulation of a dating partner, the release said. On July 8, 2019, he strangled the victim while the two were in a vehicle together. About six months later on Dec. 22, 2019, Gallineaux and the victim were drinking and got into an argument, and Gallineaux strangled her during the fight.