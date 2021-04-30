 Skip to main content
Browning man sentenced for partner strangulation
Browning man sentenced for partner strangulation

A Browning man was sentenced on Thursday for strangling his partner on two separate occasions on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

Drew Dion Gallineaux, 27, was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison and two years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. 

He pleaded guilty on Jan. 13 to two counts of strangulation of a dating partner, the release said. On July 8, 2019, he strangled the victim while the two were in a vehicle together. About six months later on Dec. 22, 2019, Gallineaux and the victim were drinking and got into an argument, and Gallineaux strangled her during the fight.

Court documents also say he allegedly assaulted the victim with a frying pan on the same day and caused her serious bodily injury.

Both assaults happened in Browning.

