Browning man sentenced to federal prison for sexually abusing a minor

A Browning man was sentenced on Wednesday for the sexual abuse of a minor on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

Austin Kade Goings, 23, was given a sentence of 21 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Goings pleaded guilty on Oct. 13, 2020.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.

In November 2017, the victim, identified only as Jane Doe and who at the time was between the ages of 12 and 16, was driving around with Goings and others on the reservation. At some point, the two left the car and went to an abandoned trailer house.

The victim said Goings hit her and forced her to have sexual intercourse, according to the news release. She reported the assault and was examined and treated. Goings denied using force but admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.