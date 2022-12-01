Browning public schools get new weapons detectors

Browning Public Schools installed new, precautionary weapons detectors this week.

The Evolv detectors serve as a safety measure to ensure people aren’t bringing weapons onto school campuses, Browning Public Schools Superintendent Corrina Guardipee-Hall explained. They aren’t as intrusive as the detectors used by airports.

“We put it in for precautionary measures so people know that they’re there,” Guardipee-Hall said. “Hopefully that will deter them from ever bringing any kind of weapons into our schools.”

The decision on installing the detectors didn’t stem from a specific incident, she added.

The machines are weapons detectors, not metal detectors, Guardipee-Hall explained. If someone passes through the machines and they detect something that potentially could be used as a weapon, it signals an alert through an iPad.

“It shows exactly where on the body it detects something,” she said. “And then you just pull them aside.”

If it’s something innocuous, like a binder, it can be set aside and then the person would walk through the detectors again.

Browning’s high school and middle school campuses are where the Evolv devices were installed. They were brought in on Tuesday and the schools ran a test-day on Wednesday.

“Since I've put it out there parents and community members and staff members are glad that they're there,” she said. “And they feel more comfortable having them there.”

Guardipee-Hall said the detectors are on a three-year lease, with a price tag of about $260,000. The money for student safety comes from the district’s bus depreciation funds.

Schools across the nation have been on high alert following the May 24 Uvalde mass shooting that took the lives of 19 children and two adults. Over 323,000 children in the U.S. have experienced gun violence since Columbine shook the country in 1999, according to a Washington Post database.

In just two weeks since the Uvalde shooting, five western Montana schools were alerted to threats: St. Ignatius High School, Columbia Falls Junior High School, Big Sky High School, C.M. Russell High School and Helena High School all took reports of possible school violence.

The New York Times reported that schools are spending billions on school defense systems, with an uptick in security spending from 2017 to 2021.