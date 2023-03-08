The Missoula Midtown Association awarded its second annual “Townie of the Year” award to Ellen Buchanan at the Association’s 2023 Annual Membership meeting on Wednesday.

The award, co-presented by Farmers State Bank and Jackson Contractor Group, recognizes a Missoulian who exemplifies the mission of the association through commitment to maintaining a healthy business community and enhancing the quality of life and quality of place for visitors and residents alike.

Buchanan is the Director of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, where for two decades she has been the behind the scenes leader guiding the creation of Mary Avenue’s extension across the Southgate Mall parking lot, the transformation of a railroad property into the MRL park, and the redevelopment of a shuttered KMART into the South Crossing with restaurants and retail spaces. She helped with the creation of the Missoula Midtown Association as one of the founding volunteers who saw the potential in organizing businesses and residents to have a voice in Missoula's future.

“Ellen has spent countless hours guiding our organization in the Midtown Master Plan process,” Midtown Board President Lauren Hutchison said. “We are incredibly grateful for her years of advocacy, her vision and her ability to help make big goals a reality to ensure residents and businesses in the center of this valley have a vibrant and accessible place to live and work."

Other nominees for the 2023 Townie of the Year included Scott Burke of First Security Bank and Glenn Marangelo of the Missoula Butterfly House & Insectarium. Last year’s winner was Debbie Williams of Trempers Shopping Plaza. Over 125 members attended Wednesday's meeting and four new board members were elected to the Association Board of Directors: Flanna McLarty-Missoula County, John Horner-Opportunity Bank, Vera Chinikaylo-Horizon Credit Union, and Dillon Kato-Worden Thane.