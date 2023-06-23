ARLEE — When Buck Hitswithastick was in third or fourth grade, he killed a gopher with a bow he made.

Hitswithastick, Bitterroot Salish, was proud of himself. He skinned the animal, like he saw his grandfather do hunting, and for days, he played with the animal’s skin.

He stretched it over his face and around his wrists.

“Look at my wristbands!” he told his grandmother. “Ew!” he remembers her screaming. “Get that thing out of here!”

When Hitswithastick went to bed one night, he placed the stretchy skin on his nightstand, and when he woke up in the morning, the skin had hardened and turned to leather.

Hitswithastick couldn’t believe it. His grandmother told him the grease on his face and hands had hardened the skin, and from then on, Hitswithastick became fascinated with the natural world.

When he was a teenager, Hitswithastick said he started “going down the wrong path,” so retreating into the woods for days on end became a welcome escape.

He started making bows and traditional war clubs out of wood and animal parts as art. He would sell the items for a small price just so he could, as he put it, “go back into the woods” and make more.

Later, Hitswithastick spent years living at Vanderburg camp, a cultural camp in Valley Creek founded by Agnes Vanderburg, where he learned more about art and tools from elders. Later, he went on to pursue Native American Studies at Salish Kootenai College, where he said he grew even more passionate about culture.

Now 50 years old with a partner and two children, Hitswithastick lives in Arlee and spends most of his time making traditional Native tools. A box of his tools includes a flute made from elderberry, a club decorated with wolf fur, a water dish made from animal hide, a shield, a weapon with three stones attached by strings to kill grouse and red paint from the rib fat of a deer or ground from red rock.

Standing in his overgrown backyard under towering pine trees and wearing a black tank top, basketball shorts, Adidas slides and Puma socks, Hitswithastick acknowledged that he “lives in two worlds” — Western and primitive.

He crouched down in the weeds to straighten a small tree branch that would be used for a bow by holding against to another, thicker branch. He wrapped a piece of string, made from the connective tissue of an animal, around the two branches and twisted it to tighten the crooked branch until it lay flat against the straight one.

“Now, what do they call this in dominant society?” he wondered aloud. “A wrench?”

Hitswithastick thinks a lot about Salish culture.

“We can guard our culture and keep it to ourselves,” he said. “Or we can share it. We can take it and teach someone about it.”

Hitswithastick chooses to share his culture, and he loves engaging young people in his work. He thinks creating primitive tools is good for survival and said it teaches critical thinking, physics, art and basic life skills. He tours around the state, giving presentations to schools and other groups, and he teaches a reservation art and film class at Salish Kootenai College. He even created a TikTok account, @buckhitswithastick, where he posts videos of himself making tools or explaining their significance. His page has amassed more than 1,000 followers. And, of course, he still makes tools — often working on five or six pieces for three months at a time. Sometimes, he sells them, and sometimes he keeps them for presentations. Some of his work is at the ZACC in Missoula.

“I’m learning about this modern world as I’m trying to reclaim this old stuff,” he said. “I’m trying to meet somewhere in the middle so our culture doesn’t get lost.”

Hitswithastick said he “can go total primitive,” meaning he can live in the woods and doesn’t need anything modern to survive.

“But my kids,” he said. “My kids need things.”

Hitswithastick has two daughters, ages 3 and 6, and their plastic toy bikes and playhouses littered his yard, contrasting his primitive tools.

Hitswithastick knelt down again to work on his fire kit. He held a cylindrical piece of wood perpendicular to a flat piece of wood and rubbed his hands back and forth on the circular piece to create friction and heat.

“They’re gonna love this on TikTok,” he said.