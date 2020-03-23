'Bucket list' cruise detoured due to coronavirus

"Meals onboard are fabulous, with a 3-course dinner ordered off a menu offering of three varying selections every day. Last night I had venison and a huge slice of mud pie," he said.

Both of Montana's U.S. Senators have been working to help travelers stranded overseas during the coronavirus crisis.

"Senator Daines and his staff are aware and working with Dale and his wife on updates and options moving forward to get him home safely,"​ spokesman Miles Novak said.

Sen. Jon Tester's spokesman Roy Loewenstein said while Tester hasn’t heard directly from Brevik, the senator has been assisting “approximately 75 Montanans return home from international travel.”

“We’d be happy to do everything we can to help him,” Loewenstein said, including a statement from Tester.

"My office is available to help all Montanans who are traveling internationally return to the United States,” it said. “We are in continuous contact with dozens of Montanans currently traveling abroad and on cruise ships across the globe, and we are working closely with the State Department, cruise operators, airlines, and other agencies to make sure that Montanans return home quickly and safely. "​

A Polson man on a 32-day “bucket list” cruise to Antarctica has resigned himself to a journey that’ll take twice as long and probably end up 10,000 miles away in the Netherlands.

Dale Brevik and 104 shipmates from various countries began their journey on Feb. 16 from Bluff, New Zealand. After nearly a month touring Antarctica, the only continent that has no reported coronavirus cases, they were denied entry last Wednesday to their scheduled disembarkation in Argentina, at the far southern port of Ushuia.

Plan B, to dock in Buenos Aires on Friday, was nixed when that port was closed because of the virus. The Ortelius, a 310-foot, ice-strengthened Antarctic expedition ship operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, headed north up the east coast of South America while negotiating for a port to land at.

“If we were to be unsuccessful in being granted any such permission then the Ortelius would sail on to the Netherlands, where it was registered, and disembark in Amsterdam,” Brevik wrote in an email dated last Saturday to the Wall Street Journal. It was forwarded Sunday to the Missoulian by a friend, Jim Salisbury of Missoula.

Hope glimmered 1,400 miles up the coast.

“Late on the 20th of March (Friday) an all-group meeting was called,” Brevik wrote. “We were told that Montevideo, Uruguay, was going to let us into port and passengers with tickets in hand will be taken to the airport to fly out.”

At the same time passengers were given access to the ship’s internet and afforded a better way of communicating with the outside world than what Brevik described as “a funky onboard webmail system that uses the Iridium Satellite technology.”

Friends and family could send clipped and pasted text to keep up with coronavirus news.

“We all told each other how lucky we were to be living in a disease-free bubble,” Brevik said.

By Saturday they were one of three Oceanwide Expeditions ships, and many from other companies, “beating feet towards Montevideo.”

Sensing the much larger cruise ships that were heading for the same port, Brevik woke up Saturday morning and booked a flight home with Delta Airlines for this Friday, March 27.

On Monday, still two or three days away out of Montevideo, he was canceling that flight. The stop in Uruguay there would require a 14-day quarantine.

“Several hours ago the ship took a poll on the passengers’ desire to take charter flights from Montevideo to either Sao Paulo or Santiago, or stay on the ship and continue to the Netherlands,” Brevik told the Missoulia via e-mail. “Having been in Sao Paulo in the past I know I do not want to be stranded in that airport nor do I want to spend 14 days in quarantine in a hotel there.”

So Brevik has chosen to stay with the ship, which is registered in the Netherlands and can’t be denied port there. He looked over the shoulder of the clerk recording the poll and it appeared most passengers agreed with him, though by late Monday afternoon Brevik hadn’t messaged the final result.

It’ll take another 29 days for the Ortelius to make Amsterdam. Larger luxury cruise ships can clip along at more than 20 knots, Brevik said. His vessel makes 12 at best.

“It has already been 34 days and some 7,000 miles since I left Bluff, NZ,” he wrote. “In total I may be on this ship for a minimum of 63 days that have in essence been a form of self quarantine.”

Some stranded on other more spacious cruise ships are “bemoaning” the 14-day quarantine spent sitting at dock at ports around the world.

“Think they would want to trade for my porthole cabin shared with 2 other men all snoring and farting together while going (through) some of the roughest water in the world like the Drake Passage, where we had water breaking over the bow and hitting the windows on the bridge 55 feet above the sea?” Brevik wondered.

***

Antarctica has long beckoned Brevik, who told the Wall Street Journal he’s “as Norwegian as one can be without being born there.“ Roald Amundsen, a Norwegian, was the first to conquer the South Pole, just beating Englishman Robert Scott, whose granddaughter Defelia Scott is on board the Ortelius.

His roots and a deep interest in the frozen continent’s history, geography and geology “told my soul that I really needed to visit the continent.”

He chose the Ortelius to do it on because it was the only expedition ship with helicopters onboard. That allowed for landings in remote places on the continent that weren’t possible otherwise. He saw glaciers from the air, Dry Valley following an unprecedented dusting of snow, and a special visit to Scott's hut on Cape Evans, from which the captain departed for his historic attempt to reach the South Pole.

Brevik is a retired Missoula banker and boatmaker who graduated from Missoula Hellgate and the University of Montana's business administration school. He and his wife Candyce winter in Arizona these days and left there on Jan. 20 for a trip to Hawaii, Fiji, and Australia. They took an 18-day luxury coach tour to the south and north islands of New Zealand. As planned, Candyce then returned to the states and Dale headed for Antarctica.

“We went our separate ways knowing we would soon be back together after not having been separated for more than three or four days during our 28 years of marriage,” Brevik wrote.

“Or so we thought.”

Ship operators have been good about taking care of the stranded passengers, he said, and are "working hard for a solution to an unprecedented problem."

"Meals onboard are fabulous, with a 3-course dinner ordered off a manu offering of three varying selections every day. Last night I had venison and a huge slice of mud pie," he said.

Both of Montana's U.S. Senators have both been working to help travelers stranded overseas during the Coronavirus crisis. Steve Daines and Jon Tester were asked Monday for input on Brevik’s situation. A response from Daines’ office hadn’t been received at press time.

Tester spokesman Roy Loewenstein said while Tester hasn’t heard directly from Brevik, the senator has been assisting “approximately 75 Montanans return home from international travel.”

“We’d be happy to do everything we can to help him,” Loewenstein said, including a statement from Tester.

"My office is available to help all Montanans who are traveling internationally return to the United States,” it said. “We are in continuous contact with dozens of Montanans currently traveling abroad and on cruise ships across the globe, and we are working closely with the State Department, cruise operators, airlines, and other agencies to make sure that Montanans return home quickly and safely. "​